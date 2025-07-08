Prime Day Xbox deals start from just $14 — here's the 13 best savings I've found today

Amazon Prime Day always brings with it plenty of epic gaming deals, and that includes big savings across a range of Xbox items from must-play games to essential accessories (and often, even savings on Xbox consoles themselves).

I'm not seeing any hardware deals yet, but there's still time, and meanwhile, if you already own an Xbox console, you can now score fantastic games starting from just $14. Or upgrade your setup with deep discounts on accessories from the official Xbox controller to premium wireless headsets.

Below, I'm picking out the best Xbox deals you can score for Prime Day 2025. And be sure to check back often, as I'll be keeping this roundup regularly updated as more deals go live across the three-day online sales event.

Xbox Prime Day Game Deals

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $14 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the Xbox Series X (but it's still a looker on Series S). This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $14 for Amazon Prime Day 2025, so now is the time to get on the court.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $15 at Amazon One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $19 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on Xbox. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: was $59 now $19 at Amazon The long-awaited return of the Armored Core series didn't disappoint. Fires of Rubicon is an exhilarating experience that brings the beloved mech combat game into the modern day. Build your hulking mechanical titan, and then square off against wave after wave of dangerous foes, but be warned, your mech may look unbreakable but the enemy combatants in Armored Core VI put up a real fight. This can be a tough game.

STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl: was $59 now $23 at Amazon STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Players control Skif, a scavenger navigating a landscape filled with mutants, faction conflicts, and paranormal events. The game features resource management and a branching narrative, with player choices impacting survival and exploration in an open-world environment.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $29 at Amazon A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring as its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is now also available to purchase.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: was $69 now $33 at Amazon In Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, players control Space Marine Titus, battling Tyranid swarms using melee and ranged combat in a cinematic campaign. Then you can jump online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer to earn the best gear in this Gear of War-inspired shooter.

Xbox Prime Day Accessory Deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $57 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. While the Velocity Green pad is currently cheapest, the Pulse Red hue is also on sale for Amazon Prime Day at $59.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Arctis Nova 5 is one of the finest gaming headsets, and it's the highest-scoring headset we've reviewed. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive.

WD_Black 1TB Xbox Expansion Drive: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Expand your Xbox Series X or Series S's storage quickly and easily with WD_Black's 1TB Expansion Card. Because your existing 1TB of storage isn't enough, especially with game sizes the way they are. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. While we've seen this fall as low as $99 in the past, this is still a solid discount on a useful accessory.