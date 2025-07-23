New PS5 system update includes a DualSense feature I've wanted for years —here are the details

Somehow, the DualSense Edge's battery life is shorter than the regular DualSense.

You can currently pair the PS5 DualSense controller with many devices, such as the best gaming PCs and even the best iPads. However, you have to manually re-pair the controller when switching between platforms. That might change soon, as Sony is now testing DualSense controller pairing across multiple devices.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Sony detailed how the latest PS5 system update beta is previewing this new feature and how it will work.

“With this update, you can now register up to four devices simultaneously, and easily switch between them directly from your controller,” writes Shuzo Kikuchi, VP of Product Management for Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Shuzo continues: “For example, you can take your controller, which you use with your PS5, then seamlessly switch connection to a PC to play PC games, or connect it to a smartphone to enjoy Remote Play from your PS5. With this enhanced flexibility, you can enjoy gaming more freely across multiple devices.”

Pairing your DualSense controller sounds straightforward. For instance, you’ll need to press and hold the PS button and one of the four face buttons to begin the pairing process. Then, on the device you wish to connect to, you’ll have to select the option to add a Bluetooth device.

Naturally, since the DualSense has four face buttons, you can pair the controller with up to four different devices. To switch to another device, press and hold the PS button and one of the corresponding face buttons.

This new feature is currently only available to invited participants enrolled in the PS5 system update beta. Sony says it plans to release the update globally in the coming months. Those who are selected to participate will get an email invitation tomorrow (July 24) when it’s available to download. Keep in mind that this and other beta features might not ever get a public release or might see major changes.

If you like using your DualSense controller on different devices but hate re-pairing every time, this new feature will be a godsend. Hopefully, it’ll actually make it out of the beta program and become a new feature for all PS5 users. We’ll keep you posted, so stay tuned!

