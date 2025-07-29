Xbox tipped to open ROG Ally and Ally X pre-orders at Gamescom — here's what we know

The ability to pick up the Xbox-branded Asus ROG Ally or Ally X may be closer than we thought with a new report claiming you'll be able to pre-order the handheld consoles during Gamescom 2025.

According to the French blog, Dealabs, preorders will go live starting on August 20 during an Xbox showcase at the Cologne gaming conference. Gamescom starts on August 20 and runs through the 24th.

Microsoft will have a big presence there with the opportunity for people to go hands-on with the consoles, including with a playable demo of the long-awaited 'Hollow Knight: Silksong.'

The Xbox broadcast starts at 6am PT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST on Wednesday, August 20. According to Xbox, that broadcast will feature the "ROG Xbox Ally handheld, 'Ground 2,' 'Keeper,' 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 7' and more."

Xbox and Asus revealed the handheld consoles at the end of June, but did not provide pricing or release date details.

Dealabs reaffirmed an earlier leak from the Spanish Asus store that the devices will be priced at €599 (about $690) for the Xbox Ally and €899 (about $1040) for the Xbox Ally X. Of course, pricing is adjusted depending on the region, and tariffs may raise those numbers higher in the United States. Either way, these consoles will feature a premium-price.

Current rumors place the Xbox Ally and Ally X launching in October, and Xbox has said the consoles would be available this "holiday" period.

Xbox Ally and Ally X

(Image credit: Microsoft / Asus)

Both the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X will be powered by Windows 11 with a custom Xbox "experience" integrated, an aggregated gaming library and access to the full range of PC game stores including Battle.net, GOG and Steam. Of course, they will support Xbox Play Anywhere titles too.

The Ally features an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and a 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Ally X gets boosted with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Ally X also features a slightly larger 80Wh, and a couple of extra ports including USB-C with Thunderbolt 4.

Stay tuned to the latest from Tom's Guide as we're quite eager to get the ROG Ally and Ally X for testing as soon as they become available.

