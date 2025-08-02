Not every gamepad needs Hall Effect triggers to be great — and this Turtle Beach controller proves it

If you're a gamer and/or are familiar with the ever-evolving nature of gamepads, you might know about Hall Effect and TMR: next-gen technology that makes controllers more responsive and longer lasting.

We're all familiar with analog thumbsticks and triggers; these have been a part of controllers for decades now. But just because analog controllers are a bit 'old school' now, it doesn't necessarily make them bad — just try the Turtle Beach Rematch Core.

For most (casual) gamers, a controller with analog sticks and triggers will more than suffice. You don't always need to spend close to $100 to get stellar performance. The Rematch Core for Xbox and Windows is a stupidly good gamepad that costs less than the average weekly food shop.

Turtle Beach Rematch Core: $29 at Amazon Featuring responsive triggers and thumbsticks, the Turtle Beach Rematch Core performs excellently in RPGs and FPS titles, and its dual rumble motors make games feel more immersive. The controller itself is comfortable to hold for long periods of time, and it comes with user-friendly companion software for extensive customization.

Before you come for my head, of course the Rematch Core isn't better than controllers with Hall Effect sensors — but it isn't competing with them, and it stands out just as it is.

If your first-party controller has fallen apart or you're a collector who wants a new collector, or you want a cheap gamepad for the second player in your life, I can't recommend the Rematch Core enough.

Solid features, solid package

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're a (very) casual player, chances are you probably won't notice stick drift and don't need extreme precision in most titles, which means an analog controller will satisfy your needs. A good controller, regardless of the tech it uses inside, should be comfortable, responsive and customizable — and the Turtle Beach Rematch Core checks all those boxes.

It the classic Xbox ABXY asymmetrical design, and it's extremely comfortable and ergonomic for long periods of time. My hands never felt fatigued when I was testing the gamepad. Its buttons are all within easy reach and feel great to press.

The analog triggers and sticks are not only comfortable, but they're also very responsive. In my testing, the controller registered every single command without any noticeable delay. Whether I was parrying to chop down enemies with my rapier in Lies of P or button-mashing to get out of a sticky situation in Rise of the Tomb Raider, the Rematch Core never let me down.

Earth-shaking rumble

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I absolutely love the dual rumble motors in the Turtle Beach Rematch Core which provide a great degree of vibration to make games more immersive. The intensity can be toned down or increased via Turtle Beach PDP Control Hub (on Windows and Xbox), but I recommend keeping it at 100% to fully immerse yourself in racing titles, RPGs, FPS and everything in between.

Speaking of, you can customize the controller even further by digging into the Turtle Beach PDP Control Hub software. You can set dead zones (the distance you have to move your stick before the game recognizes you're moving it) for each trigger and thumbstick, run diagnostics to troubleshoot any issues, remap buttons, etc.

In case you want to upgrade...

Image 1 of 5 GameSir Kaleid. (Image credit: Future) Turtle Beach Afterglow Wave. (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Scuf Valor Pro. (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra (Image credit: Tom's Guide) PB Tails Metal Crush Defender (Image credit: Future)

Of course, if you're still keen on grabbing a controller with Hall Effect sticks and triggers, there are plenty of options available — as long as you're willing to spend a little more on them. None of these will be as cheap as the Turtle Beach Rematch Core, though. These include budget-friendly ones, like the GameSir Kaleid ($49) and the Turtle Beach Afterglow Wave ($49).

If you have nearly $100 to spend, there's the Scuf Valor Pro ($99) that packs a plethora of features. Turtle Beach also takes things a step further with the Stealth Ultra ($200), which costs double the price of the Valor Pro. And while there aren't many TMR controllers in production right now, you can get the PB Tails Metal Crush Defender ($104) to fine-tune your movements even further.

At the end of the day, it comes down to a) your needs and b) your budget. If you want a detailed breakdown, check out our explainer on TMR and Hall Effect.

