3 of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games are already on sale — save on Mario Kart and Zelda

Gaming is an expensive hobby these days, especially if you're looking to play them on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The price of first-party games has risen to as much as $79 in some cases, which makes picking up games like Mario Kart World expensive.

Fortunately, there are already some rare discounts on Nintendo Switch 2 games, and you can pick up Mario Kart World for $71 at Woot.

While $8 may not be the biggest discount in the world, it's still 10% off the full retail price — and that's pretty good by Nintendo standards.

Mario Kart World: was $79 now $71 at Woot! Mario Kart World takes Luigi's brother out onto the open road, to visit stunning new locations and with a bunch more friends tagging along. If you missed out on the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle, then this is your next best way to pick up the game without paying the full $80.

If Mario Kart isn't your jam, then Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch 2 edition) is enjoying the same discount, meaning it too is $71 at Woot. Meanwhile, Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 Edition) is down to $62 — 11% off the full retail price.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $69 now $61 at Woot! Hyrule goes open world, with Link waking up to a land stricken by Calamity — and it's up to him to save the world from Ganon and rescue Princess Zelda (again). You can do as much or as little as you like towards that goal — the world is yours to explore as you see fit. And now with upgraded performance and visuals on Switch 2.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $79 now $71 at Woot! The direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, giving you free reign to explore Hyrule once more — alongside a bunch more areas. This time Link has new weapons and abilities, with the ultimate goal of saving Hyrule once again — this time from the Demon King Ganondorf. Like its predecessor, this too comes with new visuals and performance upgrades exclusive to Switch 2.

If you weren't lucky enough to get your Nintendo Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World, this is your chance to save some money on the full game.

Considering how rare it is for Nintendo games to go on sale, let alone get any significant discount, this is a deal you can't really afford to miss out on. Because there's no telling when the next discount might happen.

Mario Kart World is a lot of fun, though, and the new 24-person races are an absolute omnishambles when things get going. More so at high speeds and during online play. It's a perfect storm of chaos and competition, which is what makes Mario Kart so great.

This means Nintendo has added brand new characters, all-new weapons, revamped tracks and, of course, the open world gameplay that gives this game its name. If you can see it, you can drive to it, and that really turns that classic Mario Kart formula on its head.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As for Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild, you're not getting any significant gameplay changes compared to the original Switch versions.

But you do get upgraded visuals, including 4K resolution, higher framerates, HDR, faster load times and improved visuals. The new Voice Memories feature also adds lore to both games, but it relies on linking your system up to the smartphone app.

Those of you who already own the Switch cartridges for these games won't get much out of buying them again. Nintendo offers upgrade packs on the eShop for $10 a piece if you want to experience the newer versions. Which is worth doing, especially if you're like me and haven't done much Hyrule exploring for the past few years.

But those of you who missed out on two of the best Nintendo Switch games the first time round can experience them in a superior form — and with some money off to boot.