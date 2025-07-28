PlayStation’s first fight stick gets an official name — meet the FlexStrike

PlayStation’s wireless fight stick gets an official name! Previously revealed as Project Defiant during the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play presentation, the company’s upcoming peripheral now has the official moniker of the FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick.

Given how Sony owns Evolution Championship Series (EVO), it’s no surprise that the company has just given its first fight stick an official name just days before the fighting game tournament kicks off.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the FlexStrike is compatible with PS5 and PC via either a wired connection or wirelessly with a PlayStation Link adapter. The latter is Sony’s low-latency wireless technology, which devices like the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset utilize. This should help to minimize input lag when playing wirelessly.

FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick - Features Trailer | PS5 & PC - YouTube Watch On

The FlextStrike has mechanical switch buttons and toolless swappable restrictor gates—including square, circle and octagonal gates that fit into the peripheral’s built-in storage compartments along with the included PS Link USB adapter. It’s very rare for the best fight sticks to have more than one restrictor gate included, so this is a nice bonus. It also makes sense since it’s possible that standard Sanwa parts aren’t compatible with the FlexStrike.

Speaking of bonuses, the FlexStrike comes with a sling carry case that has a built-in rechargeable battery. It also comes with a USB-C cable for wired play, though it’s good knowing that the carrying case can keep the fight stick charged if you prefer playing wirelessly.

Other features include the ability to use a single PS Link USB adapter to connect the FlexStrike and a Pulse Elite headset or Pulse Explore earbuds, or to connect two FlexStrike controllers simultaneously. You can also keep your regular PS5 DualSense controller connected at the same time as the FlexStrike if you need that controller to navigate menus between fights. You can also turn on your PS5 by pressing the FlexStrike’s PS button, which is a feature third-party fight sticks lack.

If you’re attending EVO 2025 this weekend from August 1 to 3, you can see the FlexStrike yourself at the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth. Unfortunately, this peripheral will be displayed only, meaning you can look but not touch! As for the rest of us, we’ll have to wait until sometime in 2026 to check out the FlexStrike for ourselves.

