PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock live — where to get limited-edition PS5 Slim, DualSense and PS Portal today

Second chances don’t come around all too often, especially when it comes to scoring limited-edition items like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection.

If you’d asked me just a few days ago whether I thought Sony would ever restock the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, my answer would have been a resounding no. But it turns out I’d have been very much mistaken.

To my great surprise, Sony has confirmed it will be restocking select items from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection this week. But quantities will be "highly limited" so you'll need to check out super fast when they drop.

The ultra-rare PS5 Pro bundle isn’t resurfacing, but in the U.K., the limited-edition PS5 Slim Bundle, PlayStation Portal and DualSense controller decked out in retro PS1-style grey are all returning today (July 21) at 10 a.m. BST.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the restock is pretty limited. Only the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller will be restocked (on July 21 at 7 a.m. PT). But still, this nostalgia-baiting PS5 pad has been sold out for months, and is still highly sought-after, so I'm confident it's going to sell out in a matter of seconds.

You will need a PlayStation Plus membership (any tier) to purchase and the restock is taking place exclusively at PlayStation Direct. Don’t have a PS+ subscription? There will be a second restock open to all on Wednesday, July 23.

I’ve been tracking hard-to-buy gaming items for more than five years, from the original run of the 30th Anniversary Collection to the currently sold-out Nintendo Switch 2, and I’m here to help you score a limited-edition item in this restock with live updates and the latest reports on availability all week long.

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: £469 at PlayStation Direct UK The PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand all decked out in a retro gray colorway. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive, but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. It's set to be restocked on PlayStation Direct at 10 a.m. BST on Monday, July 21.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player (30th Anniversary Edition): £209 at PlayStation Direct UK The PlayStation Portal Remote Player has got a retro coat of paint to celebrate PlayStation's 30th Anniversary. This device allows you to stream games from your PS5 console to this handheld device, allowing you to enjoy your games away from your actual console (as long as you have a strong internet connection).