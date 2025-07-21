Live
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock live — where to get limited-edition PS5 Slim, DualSense and PS Portal today
PlayStation is restocking the 30th Anniversary Collection this week
Second chances don’t come around all too often, especially when it comes to scoring limited-edition items like the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection.
If you’d asked me just a few days ago whether I thought Sony would ever restock the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, my answer would have been a resounding no. But it turns out I’d have been very much mistaken.
To my great surprise, Sony has confirmed it will be restocking select items from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection this week. But quantities will be "highly limited" so you'll need to check out super fast when they drop.
The ultra-rare PS5 Pro bundle isn’t resurfacing, but in the U.K., the limited-edition PS5 Slim Bundle, PlayStation Portal and DualSense controller decked out in retro PS1-style grey are all returning today (July 21) at 10 a.m. BST.
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the restock is pretty limited. Only the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller will be restocked (on July 21 at 7 a.m. PT). But still, this nostalgia-baiting PS5 pad has been sold out for months, and is still highly sought-after, so I'm confident it's going to sell out in a matter of seconds.
You will need a PlayStation Plus membership (any tier) to purchase and the restock is taking place exclusively at PlayStation Direct. Don’t have a PS+ subscription? There will be a second restock open to all on Wednesday, July 23.
I’ve been tracking hard-to-buy gaming items for more than five years, from the original run of the 30th Anniversary Collection to the currently sold-out Nintendo Switch 2, and I’m here to help you score a limited-edition item in this restock with live updates and the latest reports on availability all week long.
Quick links
- DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Bundle: £469 @ PlayStation Direct
- PlayStation Portal (30th Anniversary Edition: £209 @ PlayStation Direct
- DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): £69 @ PlayStation Direct
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock - US links
The regular PS5 DualSense Controller has been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection. It will be restocked at 7 a.m. PT on July 21.
Check stock: $79 @ Amazon | $79 @ Best Buy | $79 @ GameStop | $79 @ Walmart
PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock - UK links
The PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand all decked out in a retro gray colorway. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive, but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately. It's set to be restocked on PlayStation Direct at 10 a.m. BST on Monday, July 21.
The PlayStation Portal Remote Player has got a retro coat of paint to celebrate PlayStation's 30th Anniversary. This device allows you to stream games from your PS5 console to this handheld device, allowing you to enjoy your games away from your actual console (as long as you have a strong internet connection).
The PS5's DualSense Controller has never looked more nostalgic than it does wrapped in this PS1-themed colorway as part of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. This limited-edition controller is being restocked at 10 a.m. BST on July 21, but you'll need a PS+ membership to buy.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Is the entire PS 30th Anniversary Collection being restock?
Let's get the bad news out of the way, unfortunately, the entire PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection isn't being restocked today, it's merely select items.
In the U.K, it's set to be a pretty generous restock with the PS5 Slim Bundle, DualSense and PS Portal returning to PlayStation Direct. Whereas in the U.S., it's only the DualSense controller. Disappointing, yes, but the controller is the most popular item.
The PS5 Pro Bundle and the DualSense Edge in lovely retro grey don't look to be getting restocked anywhere, but I'm not hugely surprised. The former was limited to 12,300 pieces and was the crown jewel of the collection. I doubt it'll ever be restocked.
When does the 30th Anniversary restock begin?
The 30th Anniversary PS5 Digital Edition Console Bundle, 30th Anniversary DualSense Wireless Controller, and 30th Anniversary PlayStation Portal will have a limited restock, launching on September 29. Pre-order in the UK exclusively on https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 in highly limited… pic.twitter.com/x7T3oINFHrJuly 14, 2025
Last week, Sony confirmed the restock itself, and also announced the exact date and timings, which was very much appreciated. In the U.K., the 30th Anniversary Collection restock begins at 10 am BST, meanwhile for folks in the U.S. (who are probably all fast asleep right now!), the restock kicks off at 7 am PT. These are the slots to remember.
What is the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection?
For those totally out of the loop, wondering what the big deal is about this restock, the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is pretty much exactly what it suggests.
This collection of PS5 hardware and accessories was announced last September and released in November. Designed to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary, it saw the current generation of PlayStation technology get a retro makeover inspired by the original PlayStation console. Unsurprisingly, it was hugely popular with gamers.
The Collection comprised limited-edition five items: PS5 Pro Bundle, PS5 Slim Bundle, PS5 DualSense Controller, PS5 DualSense Edge Controller and PlayStation Portal.
The entire collection sold out back in September, with a few sporadic restocks through the rest of 2024. We had assumed that was the collection done and dusted, so this restock has come as a real (but very welcome) surprise.
Welcome!
Hello! Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of today's PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, we'll be bringing you the latest updates ahead of the confirmed restock of select items in the PS1-inspired range, and with demand expected to be very high for these limited-edition PS5 accessories, you'll want to be ready to go as soon as the restock begins. But don't worry, we'll instantly alert you when the time comes.