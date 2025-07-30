The next Xbox may target 4K gaming at 120 fps and could arrive next year

With Microsoft making everything an Xbox, and a move to branded partnerships like the ROG Xbox Ally handheld, it might feel surprising that the company is still working on a next generation console.

A new leak from YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead, claims that Microsoft is going all-in on graphics for its next Xbox console, and it could launch within the next two years. As reported by Notebookcheck, the next Xbox console could have double the performance and visual fidelity of the PS5 Pro.

The leak is a follow up from previous leaks reported by Moore's indicating that the console, allegedly codenamed Magnus, will run a new AMD RDNA 5 GPU and Zen 6 CPU. According to them, this system would produce graphics basically on par with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080.

He also said that the system would reportedly hit 120fps natively at 4k resolution with improved ray tracing. It would be built on an AT2 GPU die, that would also power AMD's mid-range desktop graphics cards.

Reportedly, that GPU will have 68 compute units and a 192-bit GDDR7 memory bus. With some speculation it could mean that using the AT2 die would allow Microsoft to lower production costs over the time, while improving driver support.

Moore's Law suggested that the new console is in its final development stage which means the next Xbox could launch in late 2026, possibly 2027. It's much earlier than previous rumors which suggested a 2028 release.

Reportedly, Xbox will use AMD's FSR upscaling technology, similar to the PS5 Pro's PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) for AI upscaling.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have yet to see a price leak, but some speculation places the console between $500 and $600, though with the PS5 Pro price level and the Switch 2 rise, those numbers might go higher. It also might feature 32GB of RAM to enable 120fps gaming.

The leak also hints at Microsoft developing Xbox backwards compatibility for PC and consoles, which means Xbox players could easily transfer their game library to the next console easily. Though that does depend on whether or not Microsoft includes a disc drive. with its next Xbox