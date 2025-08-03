High temperatures and advanced technology often don't mix well. The newly-released Nintendo Switch 2 (and its predecessor) are no exception. Nintendo's Japanese customer service X account recently posted that the Switch and Switch 2 should only be used between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius (41 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Using Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 in a hot environment may cause the console to become hot. Please use it in a place between 5 and 35 degrees C, as it may cause a malfunction,” Nintendo Japan’s customer service posted on X. “Recently, the temperature has been exceeding 35°C for several days. Please be careful when using outdoors."

Although the Japanese account posted the PSA, this applies to consoles sold worldwide. If you live in a hotter climate and want to play your Switch outside, ensure the temperature's below 95 degrees Fahrenheit; otherwise, your console may malfunction. And while Nintendo didn't specify whether it would be the type of malfunction that could cause long-term damage, I think most would rather not risk it.

If you're playing in an air-conditioned area or in a climate that doesn't exceed those temperatures, then you have nothing to worry about. But if you're in a hot environment that doesn't have access to an air conditioner or you want to play outside, it's something to be slightly concerned about.

Now, before anyone claims the Switch 2 is a poorly designed console with poor heat dispersion, it's far from the only device with temperature usage restrictions. For example, the iPhone 16 has a reTom'sded max ambient temperture of 95 degrees — the same as the Switch 2.

The far more powerful Steam Deck has the 95 degree temperture limit.

The point is: it's something to keep in mind when using your Nintendo Switch 2, but the temperture limit isn't neccessarilly something wrong with the Nintendo consoles — it's a common limition for handheld devices.

