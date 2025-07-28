Forget the Switch 2 — right now you can save $150 off one of the best handheld gaming PCs

Summer is still in full swing and it's a great time to travel, but if you love PC gaming that can mean leaving behind some of your favorite ways to pass the time.

Not so if you own one the Lenovo Legion Go, which for a limited time has been discounted down to $599 at Best Buy. That's $150 off the usual $650 asking price, a sweet discount on one of the best handheld gaming consoles you could buy this summer.

Now look, I know if I mention "handheld gaming consoles" right now most people think of the new Nintendo Switch 2. But what's cool about the Lenovo Legion Go is that it copies one of the Switch's best features: those cool removable handheld controllers!

As you can read in our Lenovo Legion Go review, those detachable controllers and the built-in kickstand make the Go great for PC gaming on the go, alone or with a pal. You can plop one of those controllers into an included base and use it on your knee or coffee table like a mouse, too, just like you can on the Switch 2!

You can detach the controllers attached to the sides of the Lenovo Legion Go if you want, just like on the Nintendo Switch. Plus, you can stick them in the included base cap to use them as a mouse on your coffee table, just like the Switch 2! (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Lenovo Legion Go comes with a pair of USB-C ports as well, so you could conceivably plug in accessories like wired controllers if you want to set the Go up on a tray or coffee table.

You can play lots of your favorite PC games well on the sharp 8.8" (2560x1600) 144Hz touchscreen thanks to the Go's powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM. Plus, with 1TB of SSD storage you can squeeze a good number of games on there for your next trip.

Plus, since the Go runs on a full copy of Windows 11 you can even get work done on it in a pinch. Admittedly, you'll probably want to plug in a USB-C mouse and keyboard since the Go's touchscreen is not the best for serious typing, but this functionality can help you get a spot of work done in between vacation gaming sessions.

This is a great opportunity to score a high-end Lenovo Legion Go that's effectively also a fully functional portable PC for not much more than the Nintendo Switch 2 costs (assuming you luck into a Nintendo Switch 2 restock, of course), so act fast if you want one!