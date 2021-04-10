The best PS5 headsets in 2021

The best headsets for PS5 let you enjoy Sony’s latest game console with rich, impactful audio. They also let you chat with friends and communicate with teammates over a built-in mic. Some will even let you take advantage of the PS5’s advanced 3D audio features.

Sure, it’s been hard to find where to buy the PS5 in the first place, but compatible headsets are a lot easier to find. That’s partly because there’s just so many of them, so we’ve narrowed things down for you. In this list, you’ll find the best headsets for PS5 that we’ve tested.

What are the best headsets for PS5?

Our money-is-no-object top pick for the best PS5 headset is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. Designed specifically for PlayStation consoles, it’s an excellent performer in every area: not just sound quality and microphone clarity, but comfort and connectivity as well.

A more affordable alternative is Sony’s own Pulse 3D Wireless headset. Besides the convenience of a cable-free design, this device offers full compatibility with the PS5’s Tempest 3D sound features. It’s also backwards compatible with the PS4, and can work with PSVR, too.

The best budget option right now is another SteelSeries headset, the Arctis 1. This copies many qualities of more expensive Arctis headsets, including the 7P, but manages to keep the price below $50.

The best headsets for PS5 you can buy

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7P The best headset for PS5 overall Drivers: 40mm | Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours Prime $221.45 View at Amazon Solid connection High sound quality in games Comfortable fit Music doesn't sound as good as games Hard to find stock

While it's a bit on the pricey side, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is more than worth the cost. This is a PS5 headset that just does everything well, from the powerful, lag-free sound of its headphones, to the rock-solid 2.4GHz wireless connection. Speaking of which, the headset's USB-C dongle includes an USB-A adapter, so you can use the Arctis 7P with other devices, too. That's handy if you want a pair of regular music headphones in the bargain.

The Arctis 7P is wonderfully designed, too. The white, black and blue color scheme is a perfect match for the PS5 itself, and the elastic headband proves extremely comfortable for long gaming sessions. Battery life is good as well: 24 hours between charges.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P review.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Pulse 3D Wireless headset The best PS5 headset for 3D audio Drivers: 40mm | Frequency response: Not stated | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 12 hours Prime $99 View at Amazon Native 3D audio support Stylish design Compatible with PSVR Limited stock Other headsets have longer battery life

The “official” PS5 headset is, thankfully, a very good one. Despite the fixed-looking headband, it’s adjustable. Sony also gave the device a clean look by hiding the microphones in the earcups, instead of having them point out on a boom arm. These are noise-cancelling microphones as well, so they should block out some ambient noise.

At 12 hours, the Pulse 3D's battery life isn’t as long as some of its competitors. But the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset has one killer feature: it’s purpose-built to use Tempest 3D Audio in the PS5 games that support it. This realistically simulates the origin point of different in-game sounds in a 3D space around the listener, similar to the spatial audio feature on the Apple AirPods Pro.

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis 1 slightly simplifies the design of higher-end headsets like the Arctis 7P, but it still a comfortable PS5-ready headset. It also performs better than you might expect for such a cheap peripheral. In our testing, it proved particularly capable for competitive shooters, where positional audio cues can give you an advantage.

This particular model is the wired edition, which uses a versatile 3.5 mm connection. We’ve also tested the Arctis 1 Wireless, which is also very good, but costs a lot more. Unless you want your PS5 headset to double as a pair of mobile headphones, you’re arguably getting a better deal with the wired version.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis 1 review.

Another fine choice for PS5 owners on a budget, the HyperX Cloud Stinger emphasizes comfort and lightness. The featherweight frame and imitation leather ear cushions will let you play for ages without any agitation, which is all the more impressive considering how cheap the headset is.

Sound quality on the Cloud Stinger isn’t half-bad either, other than a lack of control at the highest volumes. A sturdy microphone arm and on-ear controls also help the Cloud Stinger give the impression of being a much more premium product than it actually is.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Stinger review.

(Image credit: Razer)

Even in a gaming peripheral catalogue as vast as Razer’s, the BlackShark V2 still manages to stand out. This is an excellent wired headset and a good fit for the PS5, thanks in no small part to its rich audio quality and clear microphone performance. It’s more than capable of handling everyday music playback, too.

The BlackShark V2 is also lighter and more compact than a lot of Razer headsets, which helps keep it comfortable when worn for long periods. The ear cushions are particularly well-padded. Another thing worth pointing out is the virtual surround sound support, though this is primarily intended for PC games rather than the PS5. Some games will exhibit better 3D audio performance than others. At the this price, though, that’s better than having no 3D support at all.

Read our full Razer Blackshark V2 review.

(Image credit: Astro)

It’s rare to find such a cheap gaming headset that’s as well-made as the Astro A10. It borrows its eye-catching design traits from the pricier A40 and A50 models, and backs up its looks with commendably high build quality, too. That said, it’s better suited to players with small ears.

Performance-wise, the A10 is impressive, with the kind of punchy low-end audio that can really help action and sports games feel more exciting. All across the frequency range, in fact, the A10 maintains detail and a sense of positioning. These aren't just pleasant to listen to; they could hand you an advantage in competitive PS5 titles.

Read our full Astro A10 review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

7. Logitech G Pro X Wireless The best wireless PS5 headset from Logitech Drivers: Hybrid mesh Pro-G 50mm | Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20K Hz | Wireless: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours Prime $196.56 View at Amazon $319.94 View at Walmart Excellent sound quality Versatile Comfortable build Hard to get a good fit Not easily portable

We’re big fans of the wired Logitech G Pro X, but the G Pro X Wireless is even better — just plug the USB dongle into your PS5 and you’re good to go, no extra cables required. It is a tight fit, especially for those who wear glasses, but the excellent sound quality definitely makes up for it.

So, too, does the microphone, which is one of the best you’ll find on any gaming headset. Battery life is also very good, coming in at the same 24 hours that the SteelSeries Arctis 7P offers. The G Pro X Wireless charges quickly too, wisely using USB-C to top up instead of micro-USB.

Read our full Logitech Pro X Wireless review.

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX doesn’t just produce great entry-level headsets. The mid-range Cloud Alpha is another PS5-friendly accessory that feels a lot more premium than the price suggests, with comfortable (if snug) ear cushions and a durable, grown-up design.

The Cloud Alpha was also the first HyperX headset to use the company’s proprietary Dual Chamber Driver system, which separates the bass from the mids and treble. In testing, we found this helped keep higher frequencies clear and detailed without the bass rumble muddying them.

Read our full HyperX Cloud Alpha review.

(Image credit: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC (Credit: SteelSeries))

Another high-end option, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is a step up from its stablemates, as it delivers Hi-Res Audio support up to 24-bit/96 kHz. Admittedly, most games aren’t mastered for lossless audio like this, so the headset's primary benefit comes from playing music outside of games. Being able to double up as a pair of music headphones helps takes the string out of the price.

In any case, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC sounds great in games, and its ClearCast microphone performs brilliantly. The typical Arctis level of comfort is also present, and those who like their gaming peripherals with some extra visual flair will appreciate the RGB lighting on the earcups.

Read our full SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Kraken X works nicely if you just want a simple, affordable PS5 headset, specifically for gaming. It’s sleeker and more sensibly styled than the majority of Razer’s headsets, and light enough to wear for hours at a time without discomfort.

We wish the microphone was retractable, removable or just a little easier to fold away, and performance in music playback isn’t great. Still, the Kraken X sounds a lot better in games, with crisp dialogue and a lively mid-range. There are some conveniently integrated controls on the left earcup, too.

Read our full Razer Kraken X review.

How we test the best headsets for PS5

As with testing any gaming headset, we test the best PS5 headsets by playing games normally. This gives us the most authentic representation of how each device performs, including how good the microphone is. We’ll ask trusted friends and teammates to let us know how we sound over the mic.

Since a lot of people will also want to use their PS5 headset as a pair of headphones, especially wireless models, we’ll also listen to music to see how they cope here, too. With both games and music, we’ll try to listen to a wide variety of genres. An explosion-heavy action game will naturally sound different to a racing game or strategy game.

We’ll also wear each headset for extended periods of time, as what might initially seem like a comfy design could become uncomfortable as the hours tick by.

How to choose the best headset for PS5 for you

The most important thing to consider is whether the headset you want is actually compatible with the PS5. Some models might be designed for the Xbox family and won’t be able to connect to Sony’s console. All the headsets on this list, however, should work with the PS5 out of the box.

The appeal of high sound quality is largely universal, though you should consider how important the microphone is to you. You might be a keen competitive player who’s constantly trying to communicate, or you could prefer single-player games where there’s no need for a mic. In the latter case, you might want to consider a headset with a retractable or removable mic.

Think about whether you want a wired or wireless headset, too. Wired headsets are often cheaper and don’t need to be recharged, but wireless headsets mean you don’t need to run a fiddly cable into your PS5 controller. And many have long enough battery lives that you could play for a couple of hours every day and still have charge left over.