AMD tipped to provide chips for PS6, new PlayStation handheld and the next Xbox

A couple of weeks ago, the YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead posted a video on the unannounced AMD Zen 6 APU codenamed "Magnus" that would reportedly power the next Xbox or PlayStation 6.

Now, he's returned with an update that confirms Magnus will power the new Xbox, while two different AMD APUs are alleged to feature in the PS6 and a PlayStation handheld.

There is a lot of speculation in the update surrounding various codenames and Shakespearean characters. I'll break it down below plus details on what AMD's next APU could look like.

PlayStation 6 and PlayStation handheld

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

According to Moore's Law is Dead, there are two groups of codenames that could be the PS6 and a potential handheld; Orion and Canis or Robin and Robin Plus. In the former set, Orion is the codename for the PS6 and Canis would power the handheld.

Another known console leaker, Kepler L2 seemed to confirmed the Canis naming convention on the NeoGaf forums. They also claimed in another post that Canis has a monolithic design, meaning that the single silicon would contain the CPU and GPU on the on the same node. Different compared to say the AMD Ryzen SoC which has multiple smaller dies or chiplets connected to one another.

The Robin/Robin Plus moniker is interesting in so far that AMD reportedly uses Shakespearean characters as codenames for PlayStation chips. For the PS5 the company allegedly used Oberon and Oberon Plus. Robin is a character from A Midsummer Night's Dream, though Puck would be the more well known name.

Sony and AMD did recently announce a partnership for the next PlayStation console. It should be powerful, as we recently reported that the next Sony console could utilize up to 24GB of RAM. Currently, the PS5 uses 16GB of RAM.

Magnus and Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft / Asus)

With the PlayStation out of the way, the AMD Zen 6 APU that Moore's Law is Dead leaked in mid-July has some more details now.

THe APU will reportedly have a 3nm RDNA "AT2 GPU die and will have a 192-bit memory bus, and not the 384-bit bus that was revealed earlier, which would be smaller than the 320-bit bus on the Xbox Series X. Though we've seen speculation that AMD might split the bus.

Previously, it was alleged that Magnus would feature 11 CPU cores, with three Zen 6 cores and eight Zen 6 cores.

Microsoft and AMD announced in June that the companies were partnering on the future of Xbox gaming including improving Xbox Cloud Gaming. We should see more of this future when Xbox and Asus show off the ROG Xbox Ally which features an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip in the handheld console.

