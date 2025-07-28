MSI Claw A8 with AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme gets August launch date in Europe — here's when it may release globally

Next-gen gaming handhelds are upon us, as the MSI Claw A8 looks to be the first to deliver AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme performance. Now, it's set to launch in Germany this August — but there's still no sign of a global release date.

According to MSI Germany, the MSI Claw A8 is set to launch between August 4 and August 10, as it states it will be released from "week 32" of this year (spotted by VideoCardz). Pre-orders are also available around Europe, with prices at €999 at the German MSI Store.

This comes a month after the MSI Claw A8 launched in China, but there's been no mention of when it will launch in other markets, including the U.S. and the U.K. However, gaming outlet Press Start has reported that the MSI Claw A8 will release in September, with prices starting at $1,749 AUD.

Both European and Australian prices put the MSI Claw A8 at over $1,100 when converted, with many believing the gaming handheld will come in at $999. Along with the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X tipped to be around the same price, it shows the PC handhelds are going to be quite the pricey venture for all markets.

Interestingly, MSI announced it's releasing an update that fixes the performance drops in "Manual Mode" when adjusting TDP, among other updates. Despite the handheld not being released to global markets yet, it's already getting a big update.

When will the MSI Claw A8 launch globally?

MSI appears to be staggering its launch of its MSI Claw A8 in different markets, as there's currently no word when it will arrive in the U.S. Tariffs could be to blame, but with these releases, it could be inching towards an official release date soon.

With the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X set to launch this fall, likely to be around October or November, MSI will want to beat Microsoft's gaming handheld to the punch, seeing as the Xbox Ally X also comes with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip.

Now, with a launch date set in Australia for this September, it's likely the other markets will follow suit — if not a little later in the month. Of course, this is all just speculation, but with the MSI Claw A8 already set to arrive in Germany (and likely the rest of Europe) this August, and the gaming handheld already getting an update, it's looking like it won't be long until we see the MSI Claw A8 arrive in more markets around the globe.

For now, we'll have to sit tight and wait awhile to see when the Ryzen Z2 Extreme-equipped MSI Claw A8 officially launches. It's set to deliver a major boost in PC handheld gaming, sporting an 80Wh battery, up to 24GB of RAM and an 8-inch 1080p 120Hz display.

We were impressed with the upcoming handheld in our hands-on with the MSI Claw A8, so here's hoping it sticks the landing.

