PS5 DualSense Edge gets biggest discount of the year so far — here’s how to save $30 now

The DualSense Edge has been one of the best PS5 controllers since its release in early 2023. But there’s always been one sticking point that prevents me from recommending to every PlayStation owner: The eyewatering $199 price tag. But this $30 off deal changes that.

Right now, you can pick up a DualSense Edge controller for $169 at PlayStation Direct. That’s a 15% saving, and the biggest discount on the ultra premium PS5 controller I’ve spotted so far this year. It also matches its lowest price ever, last seen during Days of Play 2025.

This deal is locked behind a coupon code, so you'll need to enter “EVO2025” at checkout to save $30. This code will be valid through August 4 and marks this weekend's EVO 2025 esports tournament.

PS5 DualSense Edge controller: was $199 now $169 at PlayStation Direct US Take your PS5 gaming up a level with the DualSense Edge. The first official "pro" controller created by Sony, it's the most premium version of the DualSense, allowing you to fully customise your play experience. You tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. To get this deal, remember to enter coupon code "EVO2025" at checkout.

The DualSense Edge is an upgraded version of the PS5’s stock controller, and Sony’s long-awaited answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controller. Its headline features are customizable back buttons, swappable stick modules and greater user options allowing you to tweak settings like stick sensitivity, dead zones, and vibration intensity.

The controller also allows you to set custom profiles, so you can easily swap between settings depending on what games you’re playing currently. The removable stick modules are also helpful should you encounter the dreaded stick drift. You won’t need to purchase a completely new pad. Instead, you can just swap out the sticks.

In our DualSense Edge review, we said, “The DualSense Edge is a fantastic, highly customizable controller that should be easier to recommend than it actually is. If it was $50 cheaper and battery life was a little better, the DualSense Edge would be the best gamepad.”

And while this $30 discount doesn’t quite hit the $50 cheaper price point our reviewer wanted to see, it does get the Edge much closer to being considered good value for money. Beyond the price, its only major weakness is the poor battery life, which is worse than the standard DualSense.

That’s especially disappointing as the regular PS5 pad is notorious for running out of juice by the end of even a modestly long play session. Still, so long as you’ve got the supplied USB-C cable to hand, this issue becomes only a minor annoyance and not a dealbreaker.

Nevertheless, if you’re a dedicated PlayStation gamer, you’ll want to consider upgrading to a DualSense Edge. If you take your online gaming seriously, it might just give you a slight advantage in a hectic firefight, which can be the difference between victory and defeat. And thanks to this limited-time deal, now is the best time to buy one.