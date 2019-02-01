12 Resident Evil Games Ranked Worst to Best

Resident Evil 6 (2012)

Hardcore Resident Evil fans were quite disappointed in Resident Evil 6 for straying too far from the franchise's original formula, but it gets a bad rap. Sure, the story isn't exactly fulfilling, but it was an ambitious, and enjoyable, crossover with popular characters like Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong and Sherry Birkin. It refined the controls beyond what Resident Evil 5 did — yes, you could finally move and shoot at the same time.

But what's really great about Resident Evil 6 is that each of the four campaigns had a different theme. Leon's has darker horror tones in line with the older games, and Chris' is in a war zone, providing a full-on action scenario. Meanwhile, Sherry is paired with Albert Wesker's son, Jake Muller, in a Nemesis-style scenario where they're being chased by the Ustanak through the whole campaign. Finally, Ada's campaign relies more on stealth due to its single-player nature, and it features a lot of puzzles as well. Despite being overstuffed, inconsistent and action-heavy, Resident Evil 6 can still be very entertaining. — Rami Tabari

Play it now: PS4, Xbox One, PC