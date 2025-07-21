Lenovo Legion Go 2 revealed in leaked prototype video featuring an OLED display

We've been waiting a while for the sequel to Lenovo's Legion Go handheld gaming PC, and a new video may have just given us our first look at the second generation console.

The Legion Go 2 is one of our most anticipated gaming handheld releases this year, and leaks about the new console have been sprouting up since at least April of 2024.

Originally, we spotted the latest leaked images of a purported Lenovo Legion Go 2 in the Legion Go subreddit which showed the screen, kickstand, and even a look at the inside of the console.

A Redditor commented that the images were from their video on YouTube, which does appear to match the photos from Reddit.

The video claims the device is a prototype, and may even be out of date. It's a bit of a sketchy leak as this is only the second video ever posted to that channel and the Reddit account, while two years old, has only ever commented on this post.

They allege that they were able to get one of the devices "due to bankruptcy of the contract manufacturer" which apparently lead to a number of prototypes ending up in e-waste recycling.

I don't speak Chinese, so some of what we're going off here is comments made under the video and what the claimed owner of the video said on Reddit.

According to them, the machine in question features an 8.8-inch OLED display reportedly made by Samsung Display. This would be an improvement over its predecessor which features an IPS LCD screen.

The prototype also features a Z2 processor and a 780M graphics card, which is most likely out of date as the Go 2 is expected to feature a more powerful AMD 890M card.

In the video, they do show off the device in action playing a game and some of the system settings. It looks like it has 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM, double that of the original Legion Go.

It appears like the battery will be better as well. The current Go console has a 49.2Whr battery which barely lasted two hours in our testing. The new battery is clocked at 74Whr, so maybe we'll get up to three hours with the Go 2, but hopefully Lenovo has worked on some power efficiency and optimization as well.

All in all, it does look like an improvement internally. We are curious if Lenovo is working with Microsoft to make an Xbox-version ala the Asus ROG Xbox Ally or with Valve on a SteamOS version like the Legion Go S, which we considered excellent.

Allegedly, the Legion Go 2 will launch in September and the leaker said it would cost $1,000.

Lenovo has been fairly tight-lipped about the Go 2, so we don't have much more to go on, but we do expect the handheld to release later this year.

