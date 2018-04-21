15 Classic PC Games That Still Hold Up

F.E.A.R. (2005)

First-person shooters and horror games don't generally mix, but in F.E.A.R., the improbable formula works. You take control of an operative who works for an elite squad of sharpshooters, called First Encounter Assault Recon. (See what they did there?) Along with your squad, you take on a madman named Paxton Fettel, who has taken over a huge building complex and sicced super-soldiers on its hapless occupants. The B-movie sci-fi setup, however, is only a facade. As you delve deeper, you learn about a psychic little girl named Alma, who may be at the center of the whole mess — and who can play with your perceptions of reality.

Credit: Vivendi Universal