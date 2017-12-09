The 25 Best Games of 2017

22. The Evil Within 2

Whether you're chasing down a killer who turns his murders into grotesque art exhibits or evading the gaze of a gigantic eye in the night sky, The Evil Within 2 never lets up on throwing something new and weird your way that is guaranteed to give you the heebie-jeebies.

The Evil Within 2 improved on almost every aspect from its rather disappointing predecessor, focusing more on the unique brand of horror from the twisted mind of Shinji Mikami and throwing you in a interesting and ever-changing open world. It's easily one of 2017's biggest surprises.— Jorge Jimenez

Credit: Bethesda