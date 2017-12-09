The 25 Best Games of 2017
It might have been a bad year for just about everything else, but 2017 was phenomenal for gaming. The Nintendo Switch launched with a bang and delivered possibly the best Mario and Zelda games ever made, while Sony birthed a hit new franchise in Horizon: Zero Dawn. Indie darlings like Cuphead and Tacoma stole our hearts, while iconic series such as Sonic and Resident Evil returned to form in a big way. We explored Egypt; fought Superman; picked up the Master Sword; and punched Nazis — and we did it all to bring you this list of the 25 best games of 2017.
25. Gran Turismo Sport
A departure from previous entries in Sony's long-running racing franchise, Gran Turismo Sport brought a renewed focus on esports and professional motorsports to the Real Driving Simulator. Developer Polyphony Digital eschewed GT's dated structure to pull a page from more serious PC sims like iRacing, which inspire communities of competition through scheduled daily events, championships and a balance-of-performance system that keeps the racing close. From a technical standpoint, GT Sport is a masterpiece that pushes the PS4 as far as it can go, offering the smoothest, prettiest and best-handling racing experience on the current generation of consoles, while also delivering an even more addictive photo mode and, at long last, a livery editor. — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sony
24. Pyre
Pyre is a party-based RPG featuring a team of social outcasts competing in a form of fantasy-basketball matches called The Trials to earn their way back into society. What makes Pyre special is what happens in between these matches. The branching story of the Nightwings' journey unfolds in bizarre and compelling ways, mostly due to the fact that story keeps moving, win or lose, during the season of this competition. The world of Downside is realized beautifully and is a deadly place with plenty of mystery to uncover. It's the most imaginative work from Supergiant Games, which is a lot to say about the studio that made Transistor and Bastion. — Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Supergiant Games
23. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
Although The Walking Dead: A New Frontier started in 2016, its final three episodes debuted in 2017, and they were worth the wait. Telltale's long-running adventure series, inspired by Robert Kirkman's comics, continued the franchise's commitment to memorable characters, difficult moral choices and weighty narrative arcs. As new protagonist Javier García, players got to see a complicated family drama play out before, during and after the zombie apocalypse. Returning characters like Clementine helped keep the game grounded in the ongoing storyline. Ultimately, The New Frontier isn't that different from the two seasons that came before it — but those seasons were excellent, and the trend has continued. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Telltale
22. The Evil Within 2
Whether you're chasing down a killer who turns his murders into grotesque art exhibits or evading the gaze of a gigantic eye in the night sky, The Evil Within 2 never lets up on throwing something new and weird your way that is guaranteed to give you the heebie-jeebies.
The Evil Within 2 improved on almost every aspect from its rather disappointing predecessor, focusing more on the unique brand of horror from the twisted mind of Shinji Mikami and throwing you in a interesting and ever-changing open world. It's easily one of 2017's biggest surprises.— Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Bethesda
21. Tales of Berseria
The Tales series hasn't changed that much since its very first entry in 1995, opting for gradual refinement instead of revolutionary overhauls. Two decades of evolutionary changes culminated in Tales of Berseria: a dark, unconventional Japanese role-playing game with an irresistible cast of characters and an addictive battle system. Players take control of Velvet Crowe as she and a group of misfits seek to oust the corrupt Shepherd Artorius by any means necessary — including deception, kidnapping and assassination. The story and characters are unforgettable, but the big draw here is the fast-paced, real-time battle system, which lets you create gorgeous, devastating combos on the fly. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Bandai Namco
20. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
After ten years, it was time for Naughty Dog to let Nathan Drake go. Chloe Frazier and her companion take the wheel in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and having women of color in the flagship series gives it a shot in the arm. The game is gorgeous and India makes for an interesting locale. Seeing Nadine — who is paramilitary, not a treasure hunter — evolve is a pleasure. The game starts slowly, and the open-world experience is hit-and-miss, but the game eventually gets to the over-the-top Hollywood set pieces that define the series and make you feel like you're playing a movie. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Naughty Dog
19. Prey
Prey takes some of the best parts of BioShock, Dishonored, the movies Memento and John Carpenter's The Thing and puts them in space. From start to finish, there's an overwhelming sense of dread, once you realize that death could come in the form of an innocuous coffee mug or a hulking black mass of goo that used to be human. Yes, the "protagonist has amnesia" plot is a little tired, but the beautiful art deco style of the abandoned space station is something to behold. The combat mechanics can use some tweaking, but if you're like me and love first-person shooters, creepy body-snatching aliens and beautiful backdrops, Prey is worth playing before the year is out. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Bethesda
18. Destiny 2
Finally, Bungie figured out how to make the world of Destiny's Guardians, Vex, Cabal, Taken and Light sing in true harmony. Not only does this sequel feature something resembling an actual storyline — which its predecessor needed — the Destiny 2 levels actually look and feel like a lived-in world, thanks to well-decorated rooms and corridors and landscapes filled with nuance and splendor. Destiny 2's soundtrack is so fantastic that it steals the show, and it retains the excellent shooting mechanics of the first game. This is the version of Bungie's shared-world shooter that should have shipped on day one. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Activision
17. Sonic Mania
A celebration of the blue hedgehog you either love or hate, Sonic Mania renewed enthusiasm for Sega's mascot in a way that hadn't been done — possibly ever — unless launch goggles left you pining for more Sonic Adventure. It's a remarkably simple affair, in the vein of the original three side-scrollers and the criminally underrated Sonic CD, made by a small team that earned notoriety developing fangames. There are a handful of new levels thrown in with a returning cast of classics that includes Chemical Plant Zone and Stardust Speedway, and they feel right at home, thanks to a stellar soundtrack and visual design that hits all the right '90s notes. Sonic Mania is also a love letter to Sega's golden era, brimming with fan service, from references to Daytona USA to cameos from unused enemy sprites left in 25-year-old code. And did we mention it's a million times better than Sonic Forces? — Adam Ismail
Credit: Sega
16. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is one of the most visually and aurally intense games you'll play this year. Senua, a Celtic warrior who's suffered loss and trauma, embarks on an epic battle in order to save the soul of a loved one. It's dark, tragic and takes a look at mental illness in a way that hasn't been addressed in most video games. Hellblade's unique sound design attempts to make you feel like you're losing your mind in rather unnerving ways. A good pair of gaming headphones is strongly recommended for this incredibly immersive and ambitious indie game. — Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Ninja Theory
15. Splatoon 2
Tons of great shooters released in 2017, but none exude the pure joy of Splatoon 2. This sequel improves on Nintendo's ink-blasting bonanza in every way possible, serving up a charming solo campaign, a fun new co-op mode and a series of Splatfest events that spawned some truly excellent memes. Splatoon 2 effortlessly blends accessibility with competitive depth, and thanks to a steady stream of free weapons, maps and modes, it's always getting better. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Nintendo
14. Nioh
Often dubbed “Samurai Dark Souls," Nioh has a lot more going for it that just that. As a lone Samurai in feudal Japan, you have take on the demon hordes as they wreak havoc on the land.
There's nothing more satisfying than seeing a massive Yokai explode into epic rare loot after you take them down with dual katanas. Nioh's diverse weaponry and enjoyable combat, mixed with its killer setting, make it a perfect game for anyone looking for a hard-core challenge. — Jorge Jimenez
Credit: Team Ninja
13. Tacoma
Perhaps the most anticipated indie title of 2017, Tacoma delivered something you rarely get while playing a video game: quiet. Fullbright, the developers of indie darling Gone Home, built a first-person exploration game that puts you on a space station far from Earth; it uses recordings of the former occupants' last days to determine what occurred. You can rewind these replays and watch them from multiple perspectives to see how they affected the whole crew. It's a bit voyeuristic, occasionally touching and often lonely. You won't feel the same way while playing any other game this year.— Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Fullbright
12. NieR: Automata
At first glance, NieR: Automata looks like another Platinum Games action romp that's filled with stylish anime characters and frenetic combat. Dig a bit deeper, however, and you'll find an engrossingly existential story about humanity, robots and what it means to be alive. With its memorable characters, beautifully ruinous worlds and myriad endings that all combine to paint a larger picture, NieR: Automata is a one-of-a-kind experience that exemplifies the kind of powerful storytelling that only games can achieve. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Square Enix
11. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
South Park is back and going after all of your sacred Social Justice Media cows. This sequel picks up where The Stick of Truth left off, with the South Park crew and your character masquerading as superheros, with the goal of getting their own franchise on Netflix. Be it race, gender identity or religion, The Fractured But Whole leaves no social convention unexplored, often to hilarious effect. And it just wouldn't be a South Park property without a whole lot of potty humor, so your protagonist is outfitted with a new set of fart-based powers. And if that isn't enough, the revamped grid-and-turned-based combat system supports up to four different superhero classes at a time. So grab a controller and some chocolate, salty balls and prepare to be triggered. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Ubisoft
10. Assassin's Creed Origins
After a few unexciting entries, the Assassin's Creed series took a year off to refresh and retool. (Unless you countthe awful movie, which you shouldn't.) Assassin's Creed Origins brings the series back to its roots, focusing on a huge world to explore, free-form assassination missions and a variety of side quests to beef up your skills and arsenal. The game has a few new tricks up its sleeves as well, including a level-up system and a variety of equipment, both of which would feel right at home in a full-fledged, role-playing game. Ptolemaic Egypt is one of the franchise's most exciting settings yet, and the story will keep you guessing until the finale. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
9. Persona 5
Not since I was first getting into role-playing games have I shouted at plot twists as loudly as I did during Persona 5. This massive title places you in the role of the troubled new kid in town at a high school in Tokyo, where mysterious afflictions are striking everyone down and teachers seem more nefarious and secretive than any local bully. I was beyond happy to sink 100-plus hours into the game's well-designed dungeons and intricate conversations, and I'm still excited to start my second playthrough to max out the powers of my character's Personas. And if defeating spectral demons wasn't tough enough, Persona 5 also demands that you accomplish the impossible: Efficiently manage your time to balance both your studies and social life. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: Atlus
8. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the game no one asked for, no one expected and no one should miss. Super Mario and his friends team up with a motley crew of Ubisoft's Raving Rabbids in order to rescue the Mushroom Kingdom from a wacky threat. The concept alone is endearing, but what really makes the game worthwhile is its surprisingly meaty, turn-based strategy gameplay. Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi and their ersatz Rabbid companions each have unique abilities, and you can equip weapons with eight different types of secondary effects. If you've finished Super Mario Odyssey — or the latest XCOM 2 expansion — this should probably be your next stop. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Ubisoft
7. Injustice 2
Injustice 2 isn't just a spectacular fighting game — it's an all-around incredible AAA experience. The game's cinematic, Superman-gone-bad story mode is better than anything DC has put in theaters lately, and its gear system adds an addicting level of progression and customization that typically only exists in games like Destiny and Diablo. Most importantly, Injustice 2 is simply a great superhero brawler, with tight gameplay, joyously over-the-top supermoves and a huge roster of icons, fan favorites and guest stars. I mean, where else can Batman beat the crap out of Hellboy? — Mike Andronico
Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive
6. Cuphead
Cuphead is so fun that I infected my MacBook Pro with Windows 10 just so I could play it. From its hand-drawn retro animation aesthetic to its wild, jazzy soundtrack — which is worth buying separately — Cuphead elevates the bullet-hell platformer genre to a new plateau. Oh, and its story centers around Cuphead and Mugman, anthropomorphic drinkware who fire lasers from their fingertips, collecting souls for The Devil after losing a wager at King Dice's riverboat casino. Unless your cup of tea is of the Dark Souls variety, I bet you'll never have more fun playing a maddeningly difficult, mercilessly unforgiving game. — Henry T. Casey
Credit: StudioMDHR
5. Horizon: Zero Dawn
Sony kicked off the era of 4K console gaming in grand fashion with Horizon: Zero Dawn, which looks great on any PS4, but especially shines on the Pro. As soon as the game started, I let out an audible gasp. The visuals are vivid and sprawling, but at the same time detailed and intimate, to the point I could see lone tendrils of the protagonist Aloy's hair. Everything from the smallest blade of grass to the largest biomechanism is lovingly rendered — it's like running, jumping and hunting in your own movie. But Horizon is more than just stunning visuals. The game is held aloft with a compelling story and fun, varied combat that pits Aloy against massive robotic animals in her quest to save the world and find herself and where she belongs. If this is what the future of gaming entails, then sign me up. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Sony
4. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
If Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was just a cathartic, Nazi-slaughtering simulator, it still would have been pretty great. But it's the quiet moments in between the killing that make Machine Games' latest shooter so special. B.J. Blazkowicz's journey to liberate a Nazi-controlled America is packed with some of the strongest acting and characters I've ever seen in a game, resulting in cutscenes that range from gut-wrenchingly emotional to hilariously over the top. Wolfenstein II is a big, bombastic game that constantly just goes for it, and sticks the landing nearly every time. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Bethesda
3. Resident Evil 7
Following a string of mediocre action installments, Resident Evil 7 manages to bring the series back to its horror roots while also completely reinventing it. The shift to first person makes Resident Evil 7 the scariest entry in the series yet (especially if you're playing in VR), while its focus on survival and exploration channels the best parts of the original games. The story behind the murderous, maniacal Baker family is one of the most gripping I've played this year; unraveling it made turning every terrifying corner worth it. RE7 makes the franchise feel vital in a way that it hasn't in over a decade, and I can't wait to see where this bold new formula goes next. — Mike Andronico
Credit: Capcom
2. Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey capped off the Nintendo Switch's first year with an exuberant celebration of the mustachioed hero, his greatest hits and his history. Mario's new buddy, Cappy, allows him to throw his hat and take control of enemies, allies and even architecture. That new mechanic is so silly that you can't help but smile (especially when you're a T-Rex with a cap and mustache). While the story will take you plenty of time to complete, the creative levels offer plenty of hidden challenges that will offer hours and hours of gameplay, even after the credits roll. The whole game is beautiful, colorful and unabashedly joyous, and it will go down in history as one of the greatest hits in the Mario canon. — Andrew E. Freedman
Credit: Nintendo
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
I haven't been a fan of Nintendo for quite a while, but the combination of the Switch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought me back into the fold. It's one of the few games we've reviewed to earn a perfect 10. And with good reason. Breath of the Wild totally reinvents the beloved franchise, adding a depth to Link and Zelda that's been lacking in other iterations. These are characters that you want to root for, despite their inherent flaws. And then there's the massive, open world, which is jam-packed with puzzle-filled dungeons, long-lost secrets and plenty of enemies standing between you and your ultimate goal of ridding the world of long-forgotten evil set to devastate the land. It's beautiful, gripping and innovative, which is why Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is our unanimous choice for game of the year. — Sherri L. Smith
Credit: Nintendo