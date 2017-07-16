16 Tips for Mastering PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

How to Skydive Effectively

Each match starts in a plane, and you get to choose when to eject. You’ll want to aim for some buildings, but you might not want to land too close to the flight path of the plane. To get some serious distance while skydiving, hold forward while aiming the camera parallel to the ground. Use the map to guide you to your desired location, then begin angling the camera down to gain as much fall speed as you can before you automatically pull the parachute. Using markers to indicate where you want to land can also help, as these will show up on the compass on the top of your screen.

When your chute is open, the controls change a bit. You gain fall speed by pressing forward and gain distance by letting go of forward. The camera no longer affects your movement. Use this time to look around and see if anyone else has also chosen your landing spot. You might be in for an early fight!

Credit: jackfrags/YouTube