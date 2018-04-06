20 Alexa Skills For Your Smart-Home Devices

Create a smart home routine

When you create a Routine in the Alexa app, you can control multiple smart home devices with a single command, or have them turn on or off at a set time, or when you say a specific phrase. For example, you could say "Alexa, good morning," and have it turn on your lights, coffee maker, and adjust your thermostat. Routines can also include such things as having Alexa read you the news, weather, and play music for you, too.

