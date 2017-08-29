Key iPhone 7s Specs Revealed

While the iPhone 8 is garnering most of the rumor mill's attention, we've just learned more about the other phones Apple is expected to announce Sept. 12.

According to a new report, the 7s and 7s Plus handsets will be getting slightly larger to accommodate two new features.

Fortunately, the bump won't be that noticeable, as sources tell TechnoBuffalo the iPhone 7s will measure 138.44 x 67.26 x 7.21 millimeters, making it a bit bigger in each dimension than the iPhone 7 (138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 millimeters). A similarly small growth spurt is reportedly hitting the iPhone 7s Plus, which will come in at 158.37 x 78.1 x 7.41 millimeters, eclipsing the slightly-smaller iPhone 7 Plus (158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 millimeters).

Unlike previous generations of s-model iPhones, this year's models will be visibly distinct, as the larger size is tied to the new glass backs that Apple's applying to the handset, as well as a wireless charging option. The two features are tied together, as the glass backs will enable the inductive charging Apple is reportedly using.

The other reported difference between the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is more cosmetic, as the rose gold option appears to be going away, in favor of a new hue that some are calling champagne gold, and some are calling copper.

What does this mean for you? Since these slight measurement adjustments may be hard to detect by holding it in your hand, we're guessing that it mostly effects accessories. So, if your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus case or car mount was already super-snug, the 7s may not fit as well, or at all.

Either way, we'd suggest waiting a couple of weeks until Sept 12, when Apple will reportedly hold a press event. Not only do we expect to see the 7s and 7s Plus at this event, but also the iPhone 8 (which is rumored to start at $999), a 4K-capable Apple TV and perhaps the Apple Watch 3.