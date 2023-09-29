Best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023

The best iPhone 15 Plus cases offer tip-top drop protection, keeping your brand-spanking-new Apple device safe and sound no matter the conditions. And as you’ll find in our comprehensive iPhone 15 Plus review , there’s an awful lot of cutting-edge tech to protect.

Flip the phone over from that beautiful 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR Display, and you’ll find a much improved camera setup, led by the new 48MP main shooter. Not only does it take more detailed shots than the iPhone 14 Plus , you can simulate a 2x zoom with that camera that doesn’t result in the usual fuzz and noise of digital zooms.

Those are capabilities worth keeping in top shape. And while an iPhone 15 Plus may boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, that thin-and-light aluminum chassis can slip right out of your hand when you’re on the move. That’s where an iPhone 15 Plus case can come.

Not sure which case is best for your lifestyle? Don’t worry — from the ultra-rugged to the ultra-stylish, here are the best iPhone 15 Pro cases to consider for your new phone.

The best iPhone 15 Plus cases right now

Best overall 1. Otterbox Defender Series XT Clear for Magsafe Best case overall Colors: 8 different colors and designs

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Weight: 1.9 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Superior drop protection

+ Snazzy color choices

+ Built-in port covers

+ Lifetime warranty

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Weight: 1.9 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Superior drop protection

+ Snazzy color choices

+ Built-in port covers

+ Lifetime warranty

- Premium price If you're on the hunt for a multi-layered shell that'll still make a fashion statement, the Otterbox Defender Series XT Clear has an inner layer to protect your iPhone 15 Plus during drops, and an outer shell for additional shock absorption. Built-in port covers block dust and dirt, and raised bumpers around the camera lenses keep cracks and scratches at bay. The grippy rubber edges fit securely in hand, and you can even attach a lanyard or wristlet for even more piece of mind. Best wallet case 2. Smartish iPhone 15 Plus Wallet Case

Materials: Vegan leather, polycarbonate

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Wireless charging: No + Affordable

+ Includes custom print option

+ Wallet features

Materials: Vegan leather, polycarbonate

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Wireless charging: No + Affordable

+ Includes custom print option

+ Wallet features

- Somewhat bulky Accented with elegant Saffiano leather on the outer shell, the Smartish iPhone 15 Plus Wallet Case is drop-tested to withstand 6-foot falls on concrete, with textured sides that fit firmly in hand to prevent exactly that from happening in the first place. There's a built-in kickstand for hands-free media consumption on the go, and a hidden wallet that can hold up to three credit cards (and some cash). You can choose between four designs or even opt for a custom print. The only downside? This case isn't MagSafe-compatible nor does it work with other wireless chargers. Most customizable 3. Burga iPhone 15 Plus Case

Materials: Silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Lots of stylish designs

+ Can upgrade to multi-layer protection

+ Raised bezels around camera lenses

Materials: Silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Lots of stylish designs

+ Can upgrade to multi-layer protection

+ Raised bezels around camera lenses

- Some designs can get pricey Burga says it aims to make "luxury phone cases without any compromises," and the dozens of interesting styles on hand prove you're not wanting for choice. (Reaper's Touch, Roller Disco, Lush Meadows, and Margarita were among the options to catch our eye.) The Snap version of the case features a one-piece hardshell design with raised bezels around the camera lenses, but for a few extra bucks, the Tough model adds an extra silicone layer. Best budget case 4. Spigen Magnetic Mag Armor MagFit Case

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.7 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Budget-friendly

+ Textured grips

+ Refined chevron pattern

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.7 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Budget-friendly

+ Textured grips

+ Refined chevron pattern

- Only two color choices Decked out in a unique chevron pattern on the back, Spigen's Magnetic Mag Armor case features textured TPU on the outer edges for enhanced grip, and bouncy tactile buttons on the side. Raised bezels — paired with Spigen's proprietary Air Cushion technology — give your new iPhone ample protection without taking up extra room in your pocket. The best part? It's the least expensive iPhone 15 Plus case on this list. Best clear case 5. Totallee Clear iPhone 15 Plus Case

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Minimalist design

+ Anti-slip rubberized finish

+ Supports wireless charging

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.4 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Minimalist design

+ Anti-slip rubberized finish

+ Supports wireless charging

- No extra features For anyone itching to show off the streamlined look of their iPhone 15 Plus, the Totalee Clear Case offers a crystal-clear layer of dynamic, rubbery protection for your phone At just 0.04 inches thin, this bare-bones case features a rubberized grip to keep the phone firmly in hand, and the flexible TPU is a snap to remove. When an accidental fumble strikes, the raised lip around the camera lens adds extra protection against scratches and cracks. Best leather case 6. Mujjo Full Leather MagSafe Wallet Case

Materials: Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, microfiber

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Made from eco-friendly materials

+ Military-grade drop protection

Materials: Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, microfiber

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Made from eco-friendly materials

+ Military-grade drop protection

- Only three color choices Apple may be dropping leather, but if you're not ready to, the Mujjo Full Leather MagSafe Wallet Case is an option for your iPhone 15 Plus. It's lined with a luxurious Japanese microfibre that features a satin-like finish, and its built-to-last leather exterior acquires a unique patina over time. A slim pocket in the back to hold a few cards. As for protection, a raised rear-camera bump protects the iPhone cameras while raised bezels in the front surround the display. Best rugged case 7. Urban Armor Monarch Kevlar Series

Materials: Polycarbonate, DuPont Kevlar, alloy metal, rubber

Weight: 2.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Ultra-rugged design

+ 20-foot drop protection

+ Five layers of protection

- Only one color choice

Materials: Polycarbonate, DuPont Kevlar, alloy metal, rubber

Weight: 2.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Ultra-rugged design

+ 20-foot drop protection

+ Five layers of protection

- Only one color choice

- A bit pricey The Urban Armor Monarch Pro Kevlar case gives you the ultimate drop protection for your iPhone 15 Plus thanks to five layers of construction that include a shock-resistant core; a distinctive armor frame layered with DuPont Kevlar material; a polycarbonate shear plate; alloy metal hardware; and an impact-resistant rubber surround. Not impressed yet? This case is tested for 20 feet of ultra-rugged drop protection, with a tactical outer grip for better handling on the move. Best silicone case 8. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Materials: Silicone, microfiber

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Easy on the eyes

+ Decently diverse color choices

- Basic drop protection

Materials: Silicone, microfiber

Weight: TBA

Wireless charging: Yes + Easy on the eyes

+ Decently diverse color choices

- Basic drop protection

- No extra features Created by Apple specifically to complement the iPhone 15 Plus' fantastic form factor, this simple silicone case has a silky soft-touch exterior and microfiber lining that adds a basic layer of defense against the occasional drop. Available in eight eye-catching colors, the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone case might not offer the same multi-layered protection as its bulkier competitors, but if you like your Apple products wrapped in other Apple products, look no further. And minimalists may prefer the no-muss/no-fuss approach to cases. Best drop protection 9. Casetify Bounce

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 4.6 ounces

Wireless Charging: Yes + Extensive drop protection

+ Works with wireless charging

- Pretty expensive

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 4.6 ounces

Wireless Charging: Yes + Extensive drop protection

+ Works with wireless charging

- Pretty expensive

- Limited color options for Plus model It'd take three NBA players sitting on each others' shoulders to beat the 21.3-foot drop protection Casetify promises for its Bounce case. Credit the expanded bumper corners that create air cavities, cushioning your iPhone 15 Plus from any unexpected blows. A raised bezel around the display looks to keep the screen from colliding with surfaces. Casetify's Bounce Case is one of the pricier options here, but if you want to keep your iPhone 15 Plus safe from harm, you may well decide that it's worth the higher cost.

What to look for in the best iPhone 15 Plus cases

First things first: when selecting the best iPhone 15 Plus case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the iPhone 15 Plus. A variety of case makers offer versions for multiple iPhone models including the iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Pro , and iPhone 15 Pro Max . The specs for all six of these iPhones are strikingly similar at first glance, but if you accidentally buy the wrong case, you’ll simply have to send it back — leaving your new iPhone unprotected for that much longer.

Here are a few other factors to consider for your next iPhone case:

Build materials and drop protection: Whether it’s made out of silicone, aluminum, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your iPhone 15 Plus protected. Some iPhone 15 Plus cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 20 feet or more. In general, a case that offers multiple layers generally delivers more protection overall. (For example, our top rugged pick uses DuPont Kevlar to help safeguard your iPhone 15 Plus from tedious tumbles.)

Color/design options: Some phone cases only offer one or two color choices — usually some variation of gray or black. Fashion-forward options add blended colors, textured designs, artsy skins, and built-in keychain or lanyard attachments. If you want your iPhone 15 Plus to reflect the inner you, a customizable case might just fill the bill. That said, if you prefer Apple’s design to be front and center, you may want to consider cases that offer a clear option.

Environmental impact: Smartphone makers are continuing to emphasize the sustainability angle of their devices, and case makers are following suit. Look for iPhone 15 Plus cases with various green initiatives that use recycled plastics and other bio-friendly materials.

How we pick the best iPhone 15 Pro cases

We base our initial best iPhone 15 Plus case rankings using word-of-mouth and customer reviews, along with our own comprehensive research. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing.

When evaluating each phone case, we consider color/design choices, overall protection and special features, leveraged against each individual price point. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles and brands to fit different tastes and budgets.