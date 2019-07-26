Best Phones of 2019

Best Phone Overall iPhone XS Max While pricey, the iPhone Xs Max delivers an immersive 6.5-inch display, blazing performance and excellent cameras in an elegant design. View Site

Update July 26: Samsung has announced reservations for the Galaxy Note 10, and you can save up to $600. Also, the Galaxy Fold is coming back this September, but T-Mobile is not touching it.

The Galaxy S10 adds another chapter to the long-running battle between Samsung and Apple for best phone. And though we love this phone, Apple retains its edge over the competition with the iPhone XS Max.

With a gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED screen crammed into a phone that's not much larger than the iPhone 8 Plus, the XS Max commands a ultra-premium $1,099, but in return you get improved cameras and a processor that blows away many its rivals. The $749 iPhone XR is the best affordable iPhone, as it offers the same processor and even longer battery life than the iPhone XS Max, though it's LCD screen is not the best. (See our iPhone XR vs iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max to help you decide.)

As for Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S10 Plus benefits from a powerful processor, much-improved camera and the best battery life you'll find in a current flagship phone. It's the best Android phone right now. If you'd like a smaller phone, the Galaxy S10e offers a more compact 5.8-inch screen and a lower starting price than the other S10 models.

For those looking for a big screen and flagship performance at a discount, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a great choice at $669. Want to spend even less? The Pixel 3a gives you Google's great camera and the most up-to-date version of Android in a phone that costs $399. If you’re on an even tighter budget, check out the Moto G7 Power, which is our best cheap phone. It gives you more than 15 hours of battery for $250.

Tom's Guide reviews dozens of new smartphones, and we evaluate them in our lab and in the real world based on design, features, performance, camera quality and battery life. Check out the best phones in multiple categories, along with news on new phones coming later in 2019.

The Galaxy Note 10 is already up for reservations, and Samsung promises you can save up to $600 with trade-in offers.

A new Pixel 4 leak says the phone will offer "groundbreaking" radar for gesture control.

Yup, it's overkill. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is the most powerful Android in the world.

Best Phone Overall

1. iPhone XS Max Best Phone Overall SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.5-inch OLED (2,688 x 1,242 pixels) | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: Unknown | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): Dual 12MP / 7 MP | Weight: 7.3 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:30 Reasons to Buy Faster A12 Bionic chip Much better cameras in low light New Depth Control for Portraits Gigabit LTE More robust audio Reasons to Avoid Fast charging requires additional accessories Battery life could be better View at Apple 42 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The iPhone XS Max is the best phone money can buy. Granted, $1,099 is a lot of money, but for that price you’re getting a ginormous and gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display, much improved cameras (especially in low light) and the fastest processor ever in a phone. The regular iPhone XS has all of the same upgrades, but we prefer the Max for its larger canvas for watching video, split-screen view within certain apps and longer battery life. If you’re going to splurge on a phone to own for the next 2 to 3 years, this is it.

Best Android Phone

2. Galaxy S10 Plus Best Android Phone SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.4-inch OLED (3040 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8GB, 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 512GB, 1TB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 16-MP (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4)/ 10-MP, 8-MP depth sensing | Weight: 6.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 12:35 Reasons to Buy Immersive Infinity-O display Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works well Excellent cameras Very fast performance Superb battery life and can charge other gadgets wirelessly Headphone jack Reasons to Avoid Punch holes in display can be distracting Pricey Confusing gesture controls $799.99 View at Best Buy

Samsung marks the tenth anniversary of its Galaxy S lineup with some noteworthy innovations. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor lives under Galaxy S10 Plus' 6.4-inch display, letting you quickly unlock the device, and the phone's Wireless PowerShare feature lets you charge other devices wirelessly. But the S10 Plus also does a superlative job with more standard features, such as its 12.5-hour battery life. The Snapdragon 855 chipset powering Samsung's phone delivers the best performance we've seen yet on an Android device and even approaches the iPhone's pace-setting A12 Bionic processor. The three rear cameras on the S10 Plus also produce some stellar photos that give the Pixel 3's camera a run for its money. Get the Galaxy S10 Plus if you want the best total Android experience.

Best Camera Phone

3. Huawei P30 Pro Best Camera Phone SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.47-inch LCD (2340 x 1080) | CPU: Kirin 980 | RAM: 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 256GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 40-MP (f/1.6), 20-MP (f/2.2), 8-MP (f/3.4), time-of-flight sensor / 32-MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 6.77 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 12:53 Reasons to Buy Incredibly versatile cameras Long-lasting battery Solid OLED display Strong performance Reasons to Avoid Limited availability in U.S. Frustrating, dated software Tinny audio $799.99 View at Amazon

Huawei's P30 Pro stands out from other camera phones by offering four rear lenses — a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera that's backed up by ultra wide and telephoto lenses plus a time-of-flight sensor. We're particularly impressed by the telephoto lens, which, thanks to the periscope design employed by Huawei, offers a 5x optical zoom for capturing detailed images from far away. The P30 Pro beat out another leading camera phone, Google's Pixel 3, in our camera face-off, thanks to the adept way it handles low-light imaging. The Pixel 3 is easier to get a hold of in the U.S., but if you can find the P30 Pro, it's the best at capturing photos.

Best Flagship Value

(Image credit: Future)

4. OnePlus 7 Pro Best Flagship Value SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.67-inch AMOLED (3120 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 12GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 48-MP (f/1.6), 16-MP (f/2.2), 8-MP (f/2.4) / 16-MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 7.26 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 9:31 Reasons to Buy Powerful performance Pop-up camera doesn't feel gimmicky Excellent low-light photos Fast-charging is impressive Reasons to Avoid Underwhelming battery life $674.79 View at Amazon

If you want premium features without the corresponding $1,000 price tags that many flagship phones now command, OnePlus has been the brand to turn to. That continues with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Even though this new model has the highest starting price OnePlus has ever charged, it offers great features in return, starting with an expansive 6.67-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 855 processor supplemented by up to 12GB RAM. The OnePlus 7 Pro's three rear cameras take the best photos we've ever seen from a OnePlus phone, and the selfie cam only pops up when you need it, freeing up more screen space. Even at $669, the OnePlus 7 Pro still costs much less than comparable rivals from Samsung, Apple and Google.

Best Phone Under $400

(Image credit: Future)

5. Google Pixel 3a Best Phone Under $400 SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 5.6-inch OLED (2280 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 670 | RAM: 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 64GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP (f/1.8) / 8-MP (f/2.0) | Weight: 5.2 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:59 Reasons to Buy Flagship-caliber camera Google software and support Solid build OLED display Low price Excellent battery life Supports all carriers Reasons to Avoid No water resistance Performance is good, not great Display could be brighter No wireless charging $399 View at Walmart

Imagine all the great things about Google's Pixel flagship phones — the AI-powered camera and the pure Android experience — but in a device that costs $400 less. That's what you get with the Pixel 3a, a $399 phone that makes a few compromises in the form of a less powerful processor and less polished materials. But the camera on the 3a is exactly the same as the one on the $799 Pixel 3, so you'll see the same great shots in low light and very impressive portrait effects driven by computational photography. Google's cheaper phone lasts longer on a charge, too, holding out for nearly 12 hours on our battery test. That makes the Pixel 3a a real bargain.

Best iPhone Value

(Image credit: Future)

6. iPhone XR Best iPhone Value SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828) | CPU: A12 Bionic | RAM: N/A | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12-MP / 7-MP | Weight: 6.8 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:26 Reasons to Buy Fastest processor in a phone Very long battery life Excellent camera performance Big, bright and colorful LCD Superb audio quality Great flagship value Reasons to Avoid Single rear camera lacks 2x optical zoom Portrait mode works only with people View at Apple

The iPhone XR costs $250 less than the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9, and yet this best phone pick delivers pretty much everything you’d want from a big-screen flagship. That includes a bright and colorful 6.1-inch LCD display, the fastest processor you can get in a phone (A12 Bionic) and great camera quality. No, you don’t get dual rear shooters for 2X optical zoom, but otherwise this phone is top-notch in every way. The best part is the battery life, as the iPhone XR lasted 11 hours and 28 minutes on our web surfing battery test. That beats most flagship phones.

Best Big-Screen Phone

7. Galaxy Note 9 Best Big-Screen Phone SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 6.4-inch OLED (2960 x 1440) | CPU: Snapdragon 845 | RAM: 6GB, 8GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB, 512GB / Yes | Cameras (Back / Front): 12 MP and 12 MP / 8 MP | Weight: 7.1 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 11:26 Reasons to Buy Gorgeous 6.4-inch display S Pen gets new powers via Bluetooth AI camera improves photos Lots of onboard storage DeX mode works without dock Reasons to Avoid Expensive Bixby still needs work Water cooling doesn't impress $539.99 View at Amazon 184 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has joined the iPhone X in the pricey $1,000 phone club. But this handset is worth the premium if you want the best big phone around. The 6.4-inch display is gorgeous, and you get a new AI-assisted cameras for automatically recognizing various scenes to get the best photo. Other highlights include a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, which makes it easy to remotely control the phone for shooting selfies, changing music tracks and more. Add in more than 11 hours of battery life, and the Note 9 is worth the splurge for power users.

Best Budget Phone

8. Moto G7 Power Best Budget Phone SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 6.2 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie | Processor: Snapdragon 632 | Cameras: 12 MP (Rear);8 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 3 GB/32 GB Reasons to Buy Incredible battery life Solid performance Quality software Low price Works on all networks Reasons to Avoid Bland design Not great for gaming Low-res display $194 View at Amazon

The $249 Moto G7 Power might technically be the middle child of Motorola's midrange offerings for 2019, but its actually the one we'd choose for one very good reason. Armed with a 5,000-mAh battery, the G7 Power lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 35 minutes in Tom's Guide's battery test, where we have phones cycle through webpages endlessly over LTE. That's nearly twice as long as what the $299 Moto G7 managed. And even though you do give up some RAM, storage and a second rear camera with the less-expensive G7 Power, you still get a pure Android software experience, a vibrant (if slightly low-res) 6.2-inch display and support for all U.S. networks. There's simply no better deal for a smartphone under $250 today.

Best Small Phone

9. Samsung Galaxy S10e The Best Small Phone SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 5.8 inches | Android Version: 9 Pie with OneUI | Processor: Snapdragon 855 (US)/Exynos 9820 (WW) | Cameras: 12 MP and 16 MP (Rear);10 MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 6, 8 GB/128, 256 GB Reasons to Buy Incredible display Delightful, compact design Super powerful Wireless PowerShare Headphone jack Great price Reasons to Avoid OneUI is polarizing Average battery life $21.63 View at Walmart

Smartphone screen sizes have been creeping upward. But the Galaxy S10e proves that you don't need a big screen (or a big price tag) to get one of the best phones. This 5.8-inch addition to Samsung's Galaxy S lineup gives up the in-display fingerprint sensor and third rear camera lens found on the other Galaxy S10 models. But it's got the same powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, so you're not having to sacrifice performance if you want a more compact phone. And with a starting price of $749, you don't have to pay up for the privilege of carrying around the smaller-sized phone you prefer.

Best Phone for Kids

(Image credit: Future)

10. iPhone 7 Best Phone for Kids SPECIFICATIONS Display Size (Pixels): 4.7-inch LCD (1334 x 750 pixels) | CPU: A10 Fusion | RAM: 2GB | Storage / Expandable: 32GB, 128GB / No | Cameras (Back / Front): 12MP / 7MP | Weight: 4.87 ounces | Battery Life (Hrs:Mins): 9:03 Reasons to Buy Fantastic camera, especially dual-lens Plus Fastest performance yet in a phone Much improved battery life Water resistance Stereo speakers provide better sound Reasons to Avoid Still too much bezel Missing headphone jack will annoy some View at Apple 221 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With the iPhone SE gone from Apple's iPhone lineup, the iPhone 7 takes its place as the best phone you can hand over to your kids. At $449, it's now the cheapest iPhone Apple has to offer. And while you're getting 2016's A10 Fusion chip, only 32GB of storage and a 4.7-inch LCD screen, you're not making too many other trade-offs. The iPhone 7 has IP67 dust- and water-resistance, meaning a splash of water won't wreck your kid's phone. Access to Apple's App Store means your kids can download a great array of games and social networking apps, while the phone's support for iOS 12 puts you in control of just when they can use those apps. The iPhone 7 will also be able to run iOS 13, when that software update arrives later this fall.

What Smartphones Cost

The best premium phones like the Galaxy S10, Pixel 3 and iPhone X cost anywhere from $700 to as much as $1,000. However, there are great values with flagship-level specs under $500. On a budget? You can get a very good Android phone for less than $300.

How We Rate Phones

We rate smartphones using a combination of subjective criteria (including design and ease of use); our own benchmarks (e.g., our battery, audio and display tests; and synthetic benchmarks (Geekbench 4 for speed, 3DMark for graphics). We also do real-world speed tests (such as video editing) and take photos in different lighting conditions to compare the results.

After we've conducted all of our testing, we rate each device based on its features, performance and overall value. Only the top-performing devices make our Best list.