The 11 Best Verizon Phones, Ranked Top to Bottom

4. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

You can still get the original Pixel and Pixel XL at Verizon, but with the new versions now available for preorder from their exclusive carrier, you'd be better off turning to the latest Pixels. The 6-inch Pixel 2 XL has an 18:9 aspect ratio and smaller bezels than the 5-inch Pixel, but otherwise these phones are the same, with both relying on Google's artificial intelligence and software to stand out from the crowd. We're particularly impressed with how the new Pixels use computation photography to support a portrait mode feature even though there's only one rear camera on the Pixel 2. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)