CyberGhost has everything you need from a VPN service and then some, all under several low-priced subscription options.

CyberGhost was founded in Bucharest, Romania in 2011, and has since provided VPN services to clients to over 30 million users all over the world. It is run by teams in Romania and Germany with specialties in various IT fields.

Pricing

If by the end of this review you decide to purchase CyberGhost’s services, you can do so by choosing one of the four subscription options. The 1-month option will set you back by $12.99, followed by the 1-year plan that costs $5.99 per month. Next is the 2-year subscription with a price tag of $3.69 per month, while the cheapest is the 3-year option at only $2.75 per month. These prices place CyberGhost among the cheapest VPN providers on the market. For an additional $5.00 a month, you can also get your own dedicated IP.

On top of that, it has a highly favorable and generous money-back guarantee for all of the plans. Namely, if there are any problems with the service, you can request a refund within 45 days after you made the purchase.

The provider has a free trial, although its length depends on the platform used to sign up. It varies from 24 hours for Windows and Mac to seven days for iOS. Signing up is not needed if your platform of choice is Android, which also includes a 7-day free trial.

CyberGhost accepts payments made via PayPal, Bitcoin, and credit cards.

The service is also available for free to journalists, NGO representatives, and other organizations that actively fight for a free and secure Internet. Regular users also get the chance to earn up to 90 days of free premium service by referring their friends and family.

Compatibility

Simple and user-friendly native apps are available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Linux, and Android TV, along with free browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. The service can be set up on additional platforms, like Raspberry Pi, Synology NAS, Chrome OS, game consoles, smart TVs, routers, and more.

CyberGhost can be run simultaneously on up to seven devices. This number can be increased by installing the service on one of the supported routers. However, if low speed is a deal-breaker for you, then we don’t suggest doing this.

What you get

With CyberGhost VPN, you’ll have access to 5,900+ servers in more than 90 countries. You’ll also be able to bypass the regional restrictions of many online services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and many more.

A majority of VPN providers support torrenting on their servers and CyberGhost is no different. Most of its servers are optimized for fast and safe P2P file exchange with no restrictions.

The apps are equipped with the kill switch - a valuable mechanism that blocks your device’s access to the Internet as soon as it detects an unexpected VPN connection loss. This way it prevents your sensitive data from ending up in the wrong hands. Unlike its competitors which allow you to turn on/off the kill switch, CyberGhost gives no such option - its kill switch is always on by default.

The Android client comes with a split tunneling option. This gives you the freedom to choose which apps you want to run on your regular Internet connection while the VPN is on. Similarly, the Windows client lets you whitelist the websites you want to leave outside the VPN protection.

The apps also have some additional options, like blocking malicious websites, ads, and online tracking, as well as data compression, automated HTTPS redirect, and extra speed.

Privacy

CyberGhost’s services are encrypted with the superior 256-bit AES algorithm and traffic is transferred with the use of VPN protocols including OpenVPN (TCP and UDP ports), IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP. This VPN vendor also has protection mechanisms that prevent IPv6, Port Forwarding and DNS leaks.

The company adheres to the principles of its co-founder and chairman Robert Knapp, who believes that ‘the only way to secure your data is not to store it’.

Its uncompromising no-logs policy states there will be no logging of real IP addresses, assigned servers, login/logout times, traffic data, or any information sent via a CyberGhost server. The provider also states it doesn’t observe or record content like messenger chats, telephone calls, video chats, or other communication forms.

The only information that is recorded (for statistical purposes) is the logins of anonymous accounts per day which is then summed up for the entire month. Even then, this daily information is deleted after 24 hours and the monthly sum is deleted at the end of each month.

To prove these aren’t just empty words, CyberGhost has been issuing annual transparency reports with the information about the number of DMCA complaints, malware activity flags and police requests it got, as well as the key statistics about its infrastructure and other interesting details, such as the people working there.

While the transparency reports certainly are welcome, even better proof of honesty would be an independent confirmation, as has become a standard practice in the industry.

Perrformance

CyberGhost’s performance ranges from mostly superb to occasionally so-so as it gets a bit more inconsistent for the servers situated further away from your current location. For instance, while you’ll get outstanding speeds for the local servers and US if you’re in Europe, things can dramatically change if you’re trying to connect to some parts of Asia and South America, with drops to measly 1Mbps for locations like Indonesia.

Customer support

If you encounter any problems or have any questions, help is available on multiple fronts. The website provides a solid searchable library of FAQs, instruction manuals for use and installation, troubleshooting articles, as well as important announcements.

If you don’t find a satisfactory answer there, live chat and email support is available 24/7 in English, German, French, and Romanian language.

Additional useful information about the provider and trends in the VPN industry can be found on CyberGhost’s blog called Privacy Hub.

Bottom line

CyberGhost is a well-rounded VPN service that offers everything a typical user needs. It supports safe and fast torrenting, streaming of content and playing online games that are restricted in some parts of the world, as well as overall strong security features.

Our score: 4/5

Specs

Client software platforms: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS; Chrome extension

Supported protocols: IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/ IPSec, PPTP

Approximate number of servers: 6,200 (updated since original review)

Approximate number of countries with servers: 90 (updated since original review)

Country of registration: Romania

Payment options: Credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin

Real name necessary? No

Encryption protocol: AES-256

Data usage: Unlimited

Bandwidth usage: Unlimited

Max number of simultaneously connected devices: 7

Customer support: Email, chat

Privacy policy: No logging