TorGuard VPN review

While TorGuard has a huge array of potentially helpful tools and features, it’s harder to learn than some of the other VPNs we’ve reviewed. Plus, its weak streaming performance may be an issue for anyone looking to unblock Netflix, iPlayer, or pretty much any service beyond YouTube.

TorGuard is a popular cybersecurity company that offers a variety of services, including encrypted cloud storage, encrypted email services, and VPNs for both individuals and businesses. With up to eight simultaneous connections, more than 3,000 servers in over 50 countries, and 24/7 customer support, it’s fairly impressive on paper, and appears to have all the fundamentals down pat.

On the other hand, we didn’t find TorGuard quite as easy to use as some of the best VPN services that we’ve reviewed, nor did it fare as well when we tested it on streaming services like Netflix, iPlayer, and Prime Video. In our in-depth review of TorGuard, we’ll walk you through the best reasons to use TorGuard, as well as the areas in which it falls short. We’ll also see how it stacks up to the competition, all to help you determine whether it’s right the VPN for you.

TorGuard 1-minute review

TorGuard's short plans aren't bad value at $9.99 a month, but to get maxium value it's worth committing for a little longer. A three-month plan comes in at $6.66 a month, and six months drops to just $5 a month. The year long plan adds no extra saving, though, so the six-month contract is probably the best value.

TorGuard's privacy policy is strong and is emphatic about its no-logging attributes. However, we'd like to see an audit to prove this. The apps themselves are unusually robust, providing a huge amount of privacy features like WebRTC and IPv6 leak blocking, plus the regulars like a kill switch.

However, to get the most out of it, you'll have to do some tweaking, so it's not perfect for beginners.

TorGuard's speeds are respectable, averaging at around 150Mbps and topping out at 250Mbps. However, that was without WireGuard (which wasn't available when we tested), so with that in place it may be even swifter.

However, we weren't impressed with its streaming performance – we couldn't access Netflix, iPlayer, Prime or Disney+, and only YouTube was available. TorGuard is great for torrenting though, with full support and, as expected, some in-depth features to improve the experience.

The apps are complex. There's a lot of information that experts will appreciate, but for newbies it may well be unintuitive and difficult to learn. The mobile apps are much the same.

Customer support is acceptable, but the ticket system didn't hugely impress, and the forums and knowledge base are sparse and of limited use.

However, for the right user, TorGuard is an appealingly in-depth and powerful VPN – if you can live without using streaming services while connected to your VPN, it could be a good choice.

TorGuard on paper

Number of servers: 3,000+

Number of countries: 55

Platforms supported: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, routers

Simultaneous connections: 8

Split tunneling: With some coding, yes

Kill switch: Yes

Supported protocols: OpenVPN, WireGuard

Country of registration: USA (apparently)

Support: Articles, live chat, email

TorGuard price: how much is it and is there a TorGuard free trial?

A monthly subscription to TorGuard costs a fairly reasonable $9.99 per month, but you can get a lower rate if you’re willing to commit for a longer period of time. Quarterly plans cost a total of $19.99, which works out to $6.66 per month, or 33% off the monthly price. Similarly, biannual licenses add just $10 for a total cost of $29.99, or $5 per month. In other words, you can get six months upfront for the price of three paid monthly.

For some reason, though, the discounts stop there—the annual plans are $59.99, which means there’s no additional discount compared to the price of a six-month plan. With that in mind, the six-month subscription may be the best combination of flexibility and affordability.

TorGuard also has something of a free trial, but it doesn’t work like other trials that you may be familiar with. You get seven days of free access when you provide a recent VPN bill, and another 30 days when you prove that you canceled that service.

Customers who don’t already subscribe to another VPN won’t get a free trial from TorGuard, although there is a seven-day money-back guarantee, with no questions asked. That’s not exactly generous though, seeing as our #1-rated service ExpressVPN offers 30 days to claim your cash back, and Hotspot Shield offers a massive 45.

If you want faster speeds, you can pay an additional $7.99 per month for access to the TorGuard 10Gbit premium network. This is intended to optimize connections in the US, UK, and Canada, but you may or may not notice improved performance after upgrading. TorGuard isn’t the most affordable VPN, so make sure to check out our guide to cheap VPN services if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option.

How private is TorGuard and does it keep logs?

VPNs are all about privacy, and TorGuard’s no-logs guarantee is close to as good as it gets in the VPN industry. Unfortunately, TorGuard hasn’t submitted to an independent audit, so it’s difficult to say whether it can back up the claim that they don’t store any logs. This is particularly relevant, given the history of certain “no-log” VPNs providing logs to law enforcement agencies.

To be fair, TorGuard excels in other areas of privacy. Users can manually control their authentication method, port, and encryption algorithm, and the platform automatically blocks both IPv6 and WebRTC leaks. Furthermore, there’s a built-in kill switch that immediately ends your connection if the VPN cuts out.

On the other hand, this level of depth could also be overwhelming for users who are less familiar with the technical side of a VPN. The default configurations won’t add much value on their own, so you should consider using a simpler VPN if you don’t think that you would tweak any settings.

How fast is TorGuard?

TorGuard’s download speeds centered around 125 to 150 Mbps when we connected from the UK. That’s better than some low-end UK VPNs, but far from the best performance that we’ve seen—Hotspot Shield and NordVPN, for example, both clocked in at more than 300 Mbps.

That said, TorGuard was significantly faster on a US connection. It stayed consistent at around 160 Mbps or better even during peak hours, and it reached 250 Mbps at less popular times.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to connect through the WireGuard protocol when we tested from the UK, so we may have missed out on even higher speeds. There are a number of fast VPN services that beat TorGuard out in our testing, but this sort of speed on OpenVPN is impressive, and by no means slow—and we can only expect more with WireGuard.

How good is TorGuard for streaming and torrenting?

While TorGuard claims to enable users to “experience content without any restrictions,” that didn’t hold up during our testing. We didn’t have any trouble accessing US-only YouTube videos, but TorGuard had more trouble with iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+.

Platforms like ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark are better Netflix VPN services, and TorGuard didn’t stand out on any other streaming services. You can pay an additional $7.99 per month for a dedicated residential VPN that’s unlikely to be flagged, but that’s quite a bit of money for something that comes free with the best streaming VPN.

That being said, TorGuard is a great torrenting VPN. You can use torrents through the TorGuard client or via a SOCKS5 proxy, and TorGuard is compatible with several torrenting applications, including qBittorrent, Vuze, and uTorrent. Torrents are supported across the entire set of servers.

How good are TorGuard's desktop apps?

The TorGuard Windows client has an incredibly deep range of tools and settings, which makes it more complicated than some of the other VPNs that we’ve reviewed. When you’re connected, you’ll be able to see remote and local IPs, your protocol and cypher, and many other data points. This may be helpful for some users, but it also clutters the interface with information that many subscribers won’t have any use for.

There are also notable idiosyncrasies that could confuse users even further. For example, Windows Defender Firewall blocked certain TorGuard features during our testing and had to be overridden manually. All things considered, it’s significantly less accessible than most other Windows VPNs.

The advantage of this depth is that experienced users can change more settings than they would be able to with almost any other VPN. Such settings include selecting from multiple DNS providers, configuring scripts to run when you connect or disconnect, or refreshing, saving, or recovering your DNS state. The TorGuard client has outstanding flexibility if you know how to take advantage of it.

How good are TorGuard's mobile apps?

The TorGuard mobile apps mostly provide the same experience, just on a smaller screen, with the same pros and cons as the desktop clients. Fortunately, there are a few helpful quality-of-life tools, such as the option to add Favorite servers for convenient access later.

Furthermore, the TorGuard Android app supports the Always-On setting, ensuring that your activity is never vulnerable. You can also configure the app to pause when connected to the mobile network or a password-protected Wi-Fi network. However, like their desktop counterparts, both mobile VPN apps have a deep set of features, often to the detriment of their ease of use.

What customer support does TorGuard offer?

At first glance, TorGuard appears to provide a comprehensive support center. In the knowledge base you can read support articles, walk through video guides, post a question on the community forums, open a support ticket, or talk to an agent via 24/7 phone or live chat.

Unfortunately, these resources aren’t always as helpful as they sound. The video guide selection is relatively limited and only covers specific technical questions and marketing talking points. Similarly, the knowledge base articles don’t cover more than basic questions that inexperienced users may have about their new VPN.

The forums seem to receive only a few posts per day, and roughly half the questions go unanswered. Finally, even though our ticket received a quick response, it was only a boilerplate answer that didn’t speak to our specific question. Overall, we were not impressed by the depth of TorGuard’s support services.

TorGuard: Final verdict

TorGuard comes with some notable advantages, including fast connections, excellent support for torrenting, and powerful configuration options, and for advanced users we expect it seem like an appealing wildcard choice compared to the industry mainstays.

On the other hand, it falls short in support, privacy, ease of use, and other key areas. While some users may appreciate TorGuard’s depth and sophistication, it’s hard to recommend it over ExpressVPN or other top competitors.