Vikings vs Bears live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Vikings vs Bears live stream features a Minnesota team trying to separate themselves for the rest of the "6-7 pack" in the NFC playoff picture, while division rival Chicago tries to bounce back from last Sunday night's loss. Cousins takes on Fields in this NFL live stream.

Vikings vs Bears channel, start time The Vikings vs Bears live stream is Monday (Dec. 20).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

The Vikings (6-7) come into this game after narrowly escaping their Thursday night matchup with the Steelers in week 14 with a 36-28 win. Minnesota lead 29-0 late in the third quarter before Pittsburgh started to storm back. Now, after a 10-day break, the Vikings are hoping to use that mini-bye week as a reset to get ready for a playoff push.

Minnesota is one of five NFC teams with a (6-7) record heading into week 15. They have made the playoffs just once in the Kirk Cousins-era and currently hold tie-breakers over fellow 6-7 teams, Philly and Atlanta.

Cousins has put together another solid season with the Vikings. Now in his fourth year with the team, he has posted a 102.3 passer rating, sixth highest in the league and he's one of only two quarterbacks with at least 27 touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions. Aaron Rodgers is the other.

The Bears (4-9) haven't been eliminated from the playoffs, but it certainly seems like that will be their fate. Chicago has only made the playoffs twice in the last decade, both times under head coach Matt Nagy. Unfortunately, both postseason trips resulted in a Wild Card exit.

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense are coming off their best game of the season, despite it resulting in a loss. The Chicago hit the 30-point mark for the first time this season, in their 45-30 loss in Green Bay last week. Fields threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. One pick was returned 55 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings are 3.5-point road favorites over the Bears. The over/under is 44.

How to watch the Vikings vs Bears live stream from anywhere

Vikings vs Bears live streams in the US

In the U.S., Vikings vs Bears is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT Monday (Dec. 20).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our how to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more info.

Vikings vs Bears live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Vikings vs Bears on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Vikings vs Bears live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. GMT Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Vikings vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.