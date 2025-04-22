How to watch NFL Draft 2025 live stream online without cable from anywhere

You might never see another NFL Draft like this one. The vast resources in the game long ago transformed the Draft into a debutante ball more akin to the Oscars than college football, but what happens when the talent just isn't there? Aside from Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders and projected No.1 pick Cam Ward, teams aren't falling over each other for anybody.

Below, we explore how to watch NFL Draft live streams without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 NFL Draft live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26. Full schedule below.

• U.S. — Sling TV (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3/ABC)

• Canada — TSN

• Australia — Kayo Sports (FREE trial)

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

At the time of publication, it's looking increasingly as if every team will keep hold of their first-round pick, which would be a first in the common-draft era (1967-present). In other words, nobody feels compelled to move up the board in order to get first-dibs on a hot prospect, which essentially makes this the first NFL Draft to feature approximately 250 Mr. Irrelevants.

The Titans have the first pick at Lambeau Field, while the Super Bowl-winning Eagles will go last in the first round. The 257th and final pick belongs to the Chiefs.

The real jeopardy from this NFL Draft comes from the implications it will hold for contract rebels, free agents and busted flushes like Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals' Trey Hendrickson, the Eagles' Dallas Goedert, the Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey and the Falcons' Kirk Cousins.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NFL Draft 2025 live streams online and without cable.

How to watch NFL Draft online from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the NFL Draft on your streamer?

You can still watch your usual NFL Draft live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). It works great with Australia's Kayo Sports, for example.

So it's ideal for NFL fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch NFL Draft live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the NFL Draft is split between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3/ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Other options for the NFL Draft

Sling is king here. But if you are considering other streaming options, choose wisely.

Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) is a good choice, as it carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) is solid choice for ESPN, ESPN3 and ABC.

Fubo (7-day free trial) carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, but is pricier than other options.

Scroll up for a breakdown of which rounds are on which channels.

How to watch NFL Draft live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NFL Draft is being shown on TSN in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access an NFL Draft stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch NFL Draft live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports holds the rights to the NFL in the U.K.. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If it's only the NFL Draft you're interested in, however, every round will also be shown for free on NFL Game Pass.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already have a subscription, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch NFL Draft live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in Australia are spoilt for choice. The NFL Draft live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. It will also be free to watch on NFL Game Pass.

It's also on ESPN via Foxtel, as well as specialist streaming service Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial), with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, Formula 1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

NFL Draft schedule 2025

Thursday, April 24

8 p.m. — Round 1 (ESPN, ESPN3/ABC)

Friday, April 25

7 p.m. — Rounds 2-3 (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Saturday, April 26

12 p.m. — Rounds 4-7 (ESPN)

(All times ET)

More from Tom's Guide