How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere — plus opening day fixtures and more
Premier League season 24/25 is almost here, here’s how to watch every game online, wherever you are, via live stream
After a summer of sports including Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympics, it’s time to get down to the real business as the Premier League 24/25 season kicks off in less than a week, and it’s set to be another fiercest contested year of English soccer action.
If you're raring to get stuck into the EPL then you're in the right place because we're here to show you how to watch Premier League live streams of every single game. And don't worry if you're on holiday right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN.
First game (Friday, August 16):
► Man Utd vs Fulham
• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Aug. 17)
• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or FuboTV
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The Premier League 24/25 season could be one of the most competitive in the competition's entire history. Reigning champions Man City will begin the new season as favorites after winning a record-setting fourth EPL title in a row back in May, but runners-up Arsenal are ready to push them all the way once again. The Gunners have come close twice in consecutive seasons and will enter this new season determined to secure their first Premier League title in 20 years.
Meanwhile, the Klopp era is over at Liverpool as new boss Arne Slot takes over, and the Reds will be looking to mount a title challenge themselves. Plus, Chelsea, Spurs, Man Utd and Aston Villa will all aim to secure a spot in the coveted EPL top four too. Then there’s Newcastle, a predictably unpredictable team, looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued year cost them big last time around. And Crystal Palace and West Ham also fancy themselves as disrupters to the established elite.
Further down the league, there are plenty of stories set to unfold. Can Everton and Nottm Forest stabilize after tumultuous years saw them both flirt with relegation (and suffer from official points deductions)? And how will the newly promoted teams fair, Leicester and Southampton have recent EPL experience to draw from, but Ipswich are making their return to the top flight for the first time since 2002.
You won't want to miss any of the soccer action and the good news is that you can watch all the Premier League matches from anywhere — because every game is being live-streamed somewhere in the world. So read on to find out how and where to watch the Premier League 24/25 season, wherever you are.
How to watch every Premier League game
How to watch Premier League live streams of every game
Every Premier League 24/25 game will be streamed live online somewhere in the world. The trick is in finding out where.
• Man Utd vs Fulham (Fri)
• Ipswich Town vs Liverpool (Sat)
• Arsenal vs Wolves (Sat)
• Everton vs Brighton (Sat)
• Newcastle vs Southampton (Sat)
• Nottm Forest vs Bournemouth (Sat)
• West Ham vs Aston Villa (Sat)
• Brentford vs Crystal Palace (Sun)
• Chelsea vs Man City (Sun)
• Leicester vs Tottenham (Mon)
In the U.K., for example, only 200 of the 380 matches will be broadcast live — but in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, soccer fans can watch every single one of them (sorry, Brits).
That's good news wherever you are, because a VPN — or virtual private network — will let you tune into U.S. coverage from anywhere on the planet. And the same goes for every other country. So, if you're an American on vacation in the U.K., you'll be able to use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live on your usual services.
Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.
How to watch Premier League live streams with a VPN
If you're not in your home country during the Premier League 24/25 season and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.
We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and comprehensive security features, so you can use it with complete peace of mind. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.
Premier league live streams by country
How to watch Premier League live streams in the US
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch all 380 games of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign via NBC Sports. The games will be spread between NBC, the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), CNBC, USA and the Peacock streaming service, as well as being available on the NBCSports.com website. We'll include full details of which one you need for each game in our fixture listings below.
If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC and NBCSN. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month, making it a great way to watch all the Premier League action.
Fubo.TV is another option. A Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC and NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.
To watch the Premier League on Peacock, you'll need either a Peacock Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or an ad-free Premium Plus ($13.99/month) account
If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Premier League live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN via its $79.99 per month Pro Plan.
How to watch Premier League live streams in Canada
Canadian soccer fans are extremely lucky as they can watch every single Premier League live stream in one place, Fubo.
A subscription starts at CAN$29.99 per month for the Sports Monthly plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, Serie A and Ligue 1 games alongside 57 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network.
If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$59.97, which means you'll pay $19.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$225 (that's CAN$18.75 per month)
Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.
How to watch Premier League live streams in the UK
Unfortunately, it's not possible to watch every EPL game live in the U.K. due to blackout laws — but as with last season, a total of 200 games will be streamed live across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.
Sky Sports has the majority of them, with 128 live games set to be broadcast across the season. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV. And of course that will also give you Sky Sports F1, Cricket, Golf and more.
If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now streaming service. Access to Sports channels for 24 hours costs £14.99 or you can get a whole month of Now Sports for £34.99. Now is a great option if you just want to watch a single match, or a particular part of the season like the final few weeks.
Meanwhile, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) will be showing 52 games in the 24/25 Premier League season. You can add TNT Sports to your pre-existing TV package with Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media, or you can access it by subscribing to Discovery Plus Premium which costs a hefty £30.99 a month.
Finally, 20 games will be shown on Prime Video, which is handy if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription. And as always, highlights will also be available on the BBC's Match of the Day show, available free-to-air via the BBC iPlayer.
All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Premier League live streams in Australia
Aussies can watch all 380 Premier League 24/25 live streams on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV and Fetch TV.
Optus Sport currently costs $24.99 AUD per month. Or, an Annual Pass is also available for $229 AUD/year, if you want to watch the whole season and save a little bit of money compared to paying monthly.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.
How to watch Premier League live streams in New Zealand
Once again, New Zealanders get access to all 380 Premier League live streams this season via a single service — in this case, Sky Sport. This costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week / $49.99/month or $499.99/year.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
Premier League schedule/TV
Premier League 24/25: Full schedule and TV listings for Week 1
Game
Date
ET
PT
BST
US TV
UK TV
Man Utd vs Fulham
Fri Aug 16
3:00PM
12:00PM
8:00PM
USA
Sky
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Sat Aug 17
7:30AM
4:30AM
12:30PM
USA
TNT
Arsenal vs Wolves
Sat Aug 17
10:00AM
7:00AM
3:00PM
USA
N/A
Everton vs Brighton
Sat Aug 17
10:00AM
7:00AM
3:00PM
Peacock
N/A
Newcastle vs Southampton
Sat Aug 17
10:00AM
7:00AM
3:00PM
Peacock
N/A
Nottm Forest vs Bournemouth
Sat Aug 17
10:00AM
7:00AM
3:00PM
Peacock
N/A
West Ham vs Aston Villa
Sat Aug 17
12:30PM
9:30AM
5:30PM
Peacock/NBC
Sky
Brentford vs Crystal Palace
Sun Aug 18
9:00AM
6:00AM
2:00PM
USA
Sky
Chelsea vs Man City
Sun Aug 18
11:30AM
8:30AM
4:30PM
Peacock/nbc
Sky
Leicester vs Tottenham
Sun Aug 18
3:00PM
12:00PM
8:00PM
USA
Sky
Premier League table
Premier League 24/25: League table as of August 9
POS
TEAM
P
G/D
PTS
1
|Arsenal
0
0
0
2
|Aston Villa
0
0
0
3
Bournemouth
0
0
0
4
Brentford
0
0
0
5
Brighton
0
0
0
6
Chelsea
0
0
0
7
Crystal Palace
0
0
0
8
Everton
0
0
0
9
Fulham
0
0
0
10
Ipswich
0
0
0
11
Leicester
0
0
0
12
Liverpool
0
0
0
13
Man City
0
0
0
14
Man Utd
0
0
0
15
Newcastle
0
0
0
16
Nottm Forest
0
0
0
17
Southampton
0
0
0
18
Tottenham
0
0
0
19
West Ham
0
0
0
20
Wolves
0
0
0
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.