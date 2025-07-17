OpenAI GhatGPT Agent announcement LIVE — all the big news as it happens

Refresh

Are we looking at a more human ChatGPT? (Image credit: Future) Every time OpenAI makes an announcement, the internet holds its breath, and for good reason. With rumors swirling about a major ChatGPT update, possibly even ChatGPT-5, anticipation is growing. As someone who lives and breathes AI tools daily, I’ve been tracking the signs, and if even half of them are true, we’re looking at a serious shift in how we use ChatGPT.



We’ve heard whispers about a version of ChatGPT that can see, hear, and act in tandem. Rumors hint at better image understanding, advanced voice control and the ability to process documents, screenshots, and video more intelligently. Imagine pointing your phone at a broken appliance and ChatGPT not just identifying it, but ordering the part you need and scheduling a repair. That’s where we might be headed. We will know soon (about 20 minutes!)

(Image credit: OpenAI) If you're looking to watch the event live the YouTube link is now available. Not just that, but this also reveals a very important piece of information. This is officially going to be ChatGPT Agent. All of the rumours were true, now we just need to find out the details and see what fun things we'll be able to do. If you're not able to watch the livestream, don't worry. We'll be keeping you up to date the whole way through the event with all of the latest news and reveals.

Odyssey is OpenAI’s new agent they’ll be demoing today here’s what it will be able to do: automate browser tasks, integrate deep research, analyze files & gen reports, capture live screenshots, enable instant takeovers, resume sessions, suggest context prompts, handle uploads &… https://t.co/BoK46HdPipJuly 17, 2025 Sorry GPT-5 fans, its looking less and less likely that this event will be a reveal of the latest version of ChatGPT. All sources seem to be agreeing that we'll see some version of agentic AI from the team. That, however, will be a massive update and one that could bring fans back to ChatGPT who have drifted to competitors. Think of it like a chatbot who's gone on a course and learnt a bunch of new skills. It can automate browser tasks, generate more detailed reports and handle outside information with much better intergration than what is currently available. This is already available to an extent in ChatGPT, but, if OpenAI does launch something to this extent, we'll see major improvements to three main parts of the system: Deep research, web interaction and internal intelligence

Agent mode, agentic AI browser, or GPT-5, the big question with whatever OpenAI launches today is how much is it going to cost you? The best features of AI are all quickly getting locked behind paywalls. Grok 4 Super Heavy costs $300 a month, and Perplexity's Comet browser comes in at a similar price. In fact, all of the major AI companies have plans that cost $200 a month or more. Hopefully, it won't be locked entirely behind the ChatGPT Pro plan (which costs $200 a month), but it would be a surprise if OpenAI is opening this new update to free users as well.

(Image credit: ChatGPT / Alex Hughes) The obvious person to ask what is coming out for ChatGPT is, well... ChatGPT. I gave it the prompt "What is OpenAI revealing today?". It gave me three options, decreasing in likelihood as it went down. Number 1 on its list is an AI-powered web browser launch. "The browser is designed to rival Google Chrome and give OpenAI deeper access to web behaviour data," it said, as well as hinting at its ability to complete tasks on the user's behalf. Its second guess is checkout and commerce interaction built into ChatGPT. This would be a cool feature, allowing users to make purchases via ChatGPT. Imagine being able to ask ChatGPT to find the best laptop deals and then make a purchase all in one place. The AI model's final guess is a robotics partnership with Figure. This would be very strange considering just months ago, Figure ended its partnership with OpenAI. While a reunion would be lovely, it's not exactly top of our wishlist.

BREAKING 🚨: OpenAI is planning to announce "Agent Mode"! Agent Mode will likely be a mix of Operator and Deep Research, which can use the browser and connectors at once. "Find, analyze, and synthesize your Drive files to create comprehensive reports"Deep Operator 👀 https://t.co/eWVzC9FHrr pic.twitter.com/KbGEkdiXYkJuly 17, 2025 The rumors are circling! While there are plenty who believe that it will be GPT-5 or the full launch of OpenAI's agentic browser, a lot of big AI news pages on X think we're actually looking at a specific mode for ChatGPT. This could, in theory, allow ChatGPT users to connect their accounts to both browsing and other apps like Google Drive or Gmail. This kind of technology is being seen more and more in AI and is the logical next step for chatbots. For example, you could say to ChatGPT, "Find a good restaurant near me and find a slot in my calendar for when I could go there". Agent modes are essentially just AI chatbots that can interact and use the internet and your apps on your behalf... yes, it's terrifying! This wouldn't be quite as big as the agentic browser or GPT-5, but it would certainly be exciting.