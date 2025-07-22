Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — retailers to check now and latest updates

Nintendo Switch 2 is still not constantly in stock, but there are positive signs that supply is starting to catch up with demand. Switch 2 restocks are becoming more frequent and lasting longer before the console returns to its default state of being sold out.

Retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, and Amazon have all restocked over the past month, and we’re expecting to see new opportunities to buy the console this week. The most recent restock came from Target, and while the retailer is once again out of stock right now, this drop lasted much longer than usual, taking several hours to sell out rather than minutes.

Meanwhile, over in the U.K., we’ve seen an abundance of Switch 2 restocks, with the console regularly available across major retailers. Not only has the console been available more often, but these drops have often lasted several days before selling out.

While the U.S. supply is increasing, it still remains significantly easier to score a Switch 2 in the U.K. If you have vacation time coming up, I hear London is nice this time of year.

Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5 and costs $449 / £395 standalone and $499 / £429 bundled with Mario Kart World. As you’d expect, we’ve seen plenty of unscrupulous scalpers try and resell Switch 2s at an inflated markup, but don’t be tempted to overpay. Stick with this live blog and we’ll help you secure Nintendo’s latest hardware at its regular price.

I’ve personally been tracking restocks of hard-to-buy gaming items for more than five years, and I’m putting all that experience to good use to bring you the latest Switch 2 restock updates and also all the retailer links you need when the console does come back in stock.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings

IN STOCK NOW Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart looks to be out of stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. Walmart's usual restock pattern is to first release stock exclusively to Walmart Plus members before later opening up to everyone.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

REQUEST INVITE NOW Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page and is now allowing shoppers to request an invite to purchase. There are no details yet when invites will be sent, but sign up now to be in with a chance to score a Switch 2.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Amazon

IN-STORE RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy held an in-store restock last week (on Thursday, July 17) to celebrate the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza. Head to your nearest store for the best chance at scoring a console.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Thursday, July 17. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off, as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again before restocking.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

REQUEST INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Additional retailers: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Amazon Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: $69 at Amazon Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Amazon Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.

Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Amazon An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition: $59 at Amazon Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition brings the complete IO Interactive trilogy to Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-stealth game, you play the world's most lethal killer, Agent 47, as they travel the globe eliminating high-value targets in a multitude of creative ways. Each mission is highly replayable, and this Signature Edition also comes with a wealth of extra content.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK