Tour de France Stage 18 live stream: How to watch Queen Stage online from anywhere

The Tour de France 2025 Stage 18 live stream sees one of the chasing field's final opportunities to take time off the mighty Tadej Pogacar as they take on the challenge of this year's Queen Stage.

Ready to see if the Slovenian master can extend his lead? Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams, free, and from anywhere with a VPN.

For those new to Le Tour, the Queen Stage refers to the leg of the event that is deemed the most difficult in terms of the climbs. This year it's Thursday's Stage 18 and the first time the riders have had to overcome the Alps in 2025 — starting from the foothills of Vif and heading up towards the Courchevel ski resort.

There are three epic climbs to contend with over the 171.5km route, with the Col du Glandon and Col del la Madeleine both around 2,000m in height. Then it's all eyes on the Col de la Loze, which the field will ascend for the stage's climax.

Will Pogacar power his way to a second consecutive Souvenir Henri Desgrange? Read on for where to watch Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of this crucial day of cycling wherever you are in the world.

FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams

Cycling fans in U.K. and Australia can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France for FREE.

You can find the free streams on the U.K.'s ITVX and Australia’s SBS On Demand (register with an email address).

If you're traveling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual free stream. We've tried both with NordVPN and they work perfectly.

Watch free Tour de France live streams from abroad

Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?

You can still watch Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Tour de France live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the cycling.

How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock, which is streaming all 21 stages (from $7.99/month).

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch Stage 18 (and the rest), then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX online and via the ITV4 channel on TV.

ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU) to watch content live on ITVX.

Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the U.K. on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99/month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The world feed of cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes, including Stage 18 of the race.

U.K. resident visiting Canada? Use NordVPN or another reputable VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K. so you can watch ITVX's Tour de France stream for free.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Future)

In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stagesof the Tour de France — including Thursday's Stage 18 — for free.

SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!

Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.

Tour de France General Classification

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Emirates-XRG) 61hrs 50mins 16secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4mins 15secs

3. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +9mins 3secs

4. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +11mins 4secs

5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +11mins 42secs

6. Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +13min 20secs

7. Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +14mins 50secs

8. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) +17mins 01secs

9. Ben Healy (Ire/EF Education - Easypost) +17mins 52secs

10. Carlos Rodriguez (Esp/Ineos Grenadiers) +20mins 45secs

More on Tom's Guide