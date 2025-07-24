Tour de France Stage 18 live stream: How to watch Queen Stage online from anywhere
The Queen Stage sees the field take on the Alps in pursuit of the yellow jersey-wearing Tadej Pogačar
The Tour de France 2025 Stage 18 live stream sees one of the chasing field's final opportunities to take time off the mighty Tadej Pogacar as they take on the challenge of this year's Queen Stage.
Ready to see if the Slovenian master can extend his lead? Here's how to watch Tour de France live streams, free, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2025 takes place on Thursday, July 24.
► Start time: 6:20 a.m. (ET) / 11:20 a.m. BST. / 12:20 p.m. CEST (local time)
• FREE STREAMS — Watch on ITVX (U.K.) | SBS On Demand (Australia)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• Canada — Watch on FloBikes
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN (100% risk-free)
For those new to Le Tour, the Queen Stage refers to the leg of the event that is deemed the most difficult in terms of the climbs. This year it's Thursday's Stage 18 and the first time the riders have had to overcome the Alps in 2025 — starting from the foothills of Vif and heading up towards the Courchevel ski resort.
There are three epic climbs to contend with over the 171.5km route, with the Col du Glandon and Col del la Madeleine both around 2,000m in height. Then it's all eyes on the Col de la Loze, which the field will ascend for the stage's climax.
Will Pogacar power his way to a second consecutive Souvenir Henri Desgrange? Read on for where to watch Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2025 and live coverage of this crucial day of cycling wherever you are in the world.
FREE Tour de France 2025 live streams
Cycling fans in U.K. and Australia can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France for FREE.
You can find the free streams on the U.K.'s ITVX and Australia’s SBS On Demand (register with an email address).
If you're traveling abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual free stream. We've tried both with NordVPN and they work perfectly.
Watch free Tour de France live streams from abroad
Away from home and blocked from watching your free cycling stream?
You can still watch Stage 18 of the Tour de France 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock ITVX and watch Tour de France live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX, or another streaming service, and watch the cycling.
How to watch 2025 Tour de France live streams in the U.S.
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France on Peacock, which is streaming all 21 stages (from $7.99/month).
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch Stage 18 (and the rest), then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in the U.K.
Cycling fans in the U.K. can watch Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France live for FREE on ITVX online and via the ITV4 channel on TV.
ITV4 is a free-to-air channel in the U.K., though it requires a TV licence and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU) to watch content live on ITVX.
Live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France will also be broadcast in the U.K. on TNT Sports. To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99/month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Canada
The world feed of cycling's most legendary race is streaming exclusively in Canada on FloBikes, including Stage 18 of the race.
U.K. resident visiting Canada? Use NordVPN or another reputable VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in the U.K. so you can watch ITVX's Tour de France stream for free.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 live streams in Australia
In a similar vein to the U.K., Australian residents will be able to watch all stagesof the Tour de France — including Thursday's Stage 18 — for free.
SBS on Demand will be your home for the race and you can sign in right now via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts. Simply provide your birth year and gender and watch for free!
Outside Oz during the Tour? You can still catch the action by using NordVPN.
Tour de France General Classification
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Emirates-XRG) 61hrs 50mins 16secs
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4mins 15secs
3. Florian Lipowitz (Ger/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +9mins 3secs
4. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +11mins 4secs
5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe) +11mins 42secs
6. Kevin Vauquelin (Fra/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +13min 20secs
7. Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +14mins 50secs
8. Tobias Johannessen (Nor/Uno-X Mobility) +17mins 01secs
9. Ben Healy (Ire/EF Education - Easypost) +17mins 52secs
10. Carlos Rodriguez (Esp/Ineos Grenadiers) +20mins 45secs
More on Tom's Guide
- How to watch F1 live streams online
- How to watch England vs India cricket for free
- The best streaming VPNs
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Adam was the Content Director of Subscriptions and Services at Future, meaning that he oversaw many of the articles the publisher produces about antivirus software, VPN, TV streaming, broadband and mobile phone contracts - from buying guides and deals news, to industry interest pieces and reviews. Adam can still be seen dusting his keyboard off to write articles for the likes of TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide, having started his career at consumer champions Which?.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.