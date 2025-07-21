After beating the Wallabies 27-19 in the opening Test at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Lions will attempt to continue their winning ways when they take on a First Nations & Pasifika XV that is packed with talent and power.

You can watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream takes place on Tuesday, July 22.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• Australia — Stan Sport

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Owen Farrell will make his 20th appearance in a Lions jersey as he captains a starting XV that does not include any of the players who featured in the first-Test victory against Australia. The veteran fly-half is participating in his fourth Lions tour and was given the nod as skipper ahead of fellow Englishman Jamie George.

The 33-year-old will wear the number 12 in a team that also features Ireland's Jamie Osborne, the fit-again Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham on the right wing and Duhan van der Merwe on the left. Fin Smith and Ben White also come back into the team after excelling in the warm-up game against AUNZ, while Ben Earl, Marcus Smith and Alex Mitchell are on the bench.

While head coach Andy Farrell is protecting his first-choice players, he will be assessing the performance of the starters against a powerful First Nations & Pasifika XV to see if any can force their way into the team for the second Test against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Here's how to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams from anywhere in the world and potentially for free.

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions team news

First Nations & Pasifika XV: Muirhead; Reilly, Foketi, Feliuai, Daugunu; Beale, Thomas; Ieli, Paenga-Amosa, Tupou, Swain, Salakaia-Loto, Uru, Gamble, Tualima

Replacements: Asiata, Pearce, Doge, Vocevoce, Leota, Goddard, Debreczeni, McLeod

British and Irish Lions XV: Kinghorn; Graham, Osborne, Farrell (capt), Van der Merwe; F Smith, White; Schoeman, George, Bealham, Ryan, Cummings, Morgan, Van der Flier, Pollock

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Clarkson, Brown, Earl, Mitchell, M Smith, Ringrose

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch a First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions live stream for FREE on RugbyPass TV.

Traveling outside the States right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock RugbyPassTV and watch FREE Lions coverage live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada from the States but want to view RugbyPassTV as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to RugbyPass TV and enjoy!

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, American rugby fans are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch a First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream for FREE on RugbyPass TV.

The second Test on Saturday will be shown on CBS which is available via Paramount Plus. You will need the Showtime package ($12.99) to access CBS' live stream.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the First Nations & Pasifika XVa vs Lions Test? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions, along with every game of the 2025 Lions tour, is being shown on Sky Sports.

Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices and don't forget you can stream Sky Sports live on Sky Go, which is available on a multitude of devices.

NOW Sports is an alternative streaming membership instead. Plans start at £14.99 per day or £29.99 per month.

There will also be highlights later in the day at 8 p.m. BST on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

U.S. residents visiting Canada can get a FREE First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live stream through RugbyPassTV using NordVPN.

How to watch First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The First Nations & Pasifika XV vs Lions is being broadcast on Stan Sport ad-free and in 4K, along with every other game of the Lions tour. Stan Sport costs AU$15/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12/month.

You can also watch the second test match for free on 9Now.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide