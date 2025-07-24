'Stranger Things' season 5 release schedule: Here's when new episodes will start streaming on Netflix

The wait is on for "Stranger Things" season 5 to come to Netflix.

Three years on from our last visit to Hawkins, the streaming service's hit sci-fi/horror drama is finally returning in just a few months (we got "Stranger Things" season 5 release dates back in June, if you missed them).

Everything we've seen and heard about the Duffer Brothers' final chapter has set the stage for an epic battle between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and co. against their terrifying foe, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

If you saw the recently-released trailer — or followed our "Stranger Things" season 5 trailer live blog — I'm sure you agree that the Netflix show looks to be bowing out in style.

With anticipation surely sky-high, here's a quick breakdown of the "Stranger Things" season 5 release schedule, so you know exactly when new episodes will be available where you are.

'Stranger Things' season 5 release schedule

Stranger Things 5 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Just as a reminder, Netflix has split "Stranger Things" season 5 up into three parts, all set for release within the final months of 2025.

"Stranger Things" season 5's first volume will consist of episodes 1-4, volume 2 will contain episodes 3 through 7, and the "Stranger Things" season 5 final will follow on its own.

Below, you can find out when each of the three volumes will arrive, and at what time you'll be able to stream them.

US: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 — 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 — 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET Canada: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST UK: Thursday, November 27, 2025 — 1 a.m. GMT

Thursday, November 27, 2025 — 1 a.m. GMT Australia: Thursday, November 27, 2025 — 12 p.m. AEDT

US: Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET Canada: Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST

Thursday, December 25, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST UK: Friday, December 26, 2025 — 1 a.m. GMT

Friday, December 26, 2025 — 1 a.m. GMT Australia: Friday, December 26, 2025 — 12 p.m. AEDT

US: December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ET

December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. ET Canada: December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST

December 31, 2025 — 5 p.m. PST UK: Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 1 a.m. GMT

Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 1 a.m. GMT Australia: Thursday, January 1, 2026 — 12 p.m. AEDT

If we've not listed your time zone here, Netflix has a comprehensive breakdown of specific "Stranger Things" season 5 release times over on Tudum.

'Stranger Things' season 5 episode titles

Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix

Netflix released the "Stranger Things" season 5 episode titles back in November 2024, giving us plenty of time to dream up theories about what might be going down in the fall of 1987.

Those episode titles are:

"Stranger Things" season 5 episode 1: "The Crawl"

"The Crawl" "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 2: "The Vanishing Of..."

"The Vanishing Of..." "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap"

"The Turnbow Trap" "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 4: "Sorcerer"

"Sorcerer" "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 5: "Shock Jock"

"Shock Jock" "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz"

"Escape from Camazotz" "Stranger Things" season 5 episode 7: "The Bridge"

"The Bridge" "Stranger Things" season 5 finale: "The Rightside Up"

Looking for something to watch while you wait for "Stranger Things" season 5 to arrive? Check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix for tons for streaming recommendations to keep you entertained in the meantime.

