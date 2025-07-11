How to watch Invitational AUNZ XV vs British & Irish Lions: Live stream the 2025 rugby game for FREE

The AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream gives fans, pundits and, most importantly, the selectors a final chance to take a look at the touring players ahead of the 1st Test next week.

You can watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream takes place on Saturday, July 12.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Taking place at the historic Adelaide Oval, the Lions will be looking to bounce back from a bruising encounter with the Brumbies during the week from which they came away with a fairly unconvincing 36-24 win.

The most eye-catching name on the team sheets is Owen Farrell. Son of coach, Andy, the utility back has enjoyed very little rugby of late and there will be plenty of spectators waiting for him to fail. He'll start on the bench, while the Tadhg Beirne-led starting XV includes an intimidating back row of Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock and Ben Earl.

The Invitational AUNZ team marks the first time that Australia and New Zealand have combined their forces on a rugby field for 36 years. And they've collected together an experienced squad — featuring the likes of Marika Koroibete, Hoskins Sotutu, Shannon Frizell, Kurt Eklund, Tane Edmed and Ngani Laumape — that should provide a genuine challenge to the Lions. You can see both XVs at the bottom of this page.

Here's how to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch an AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on RugbyPass TV.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: 70% off Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ Money back guarantee

✅ 70% off usual price Use Nord to unblock RugbyPassTV and watch the British & Irish Lions live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view RugbyPass TV as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to RugbyPass TV and enjoy!

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

RugbyPass TV is showing every game of the tour, including the Invitational AUNZ XV vs Lions for free.

The three tests against Oz are exclusive to CBS and Paramount Plus — more on that in our full British & Irish Lions tour guide.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the AUNZ Invitational vs Lions game? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

AUNZ Invitational vs Lions, along with every game of the 2025 Lions tour, is being shown on Sky Sports.

Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices and don't forget you can stream Sky Sports live on Sky Go which is available on a multitude of devices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99/day or £29.99/month.

There will also be highlights later in the day at 8 p.m. BST on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams in Canada

The AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

U.S. residents visiting Canada can get a FREE AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live stream through RugbyPass TV using NordVPN.

How to watch AUNZ Invitational vs Lions live streams in Australia

The AUNZ Invitational vs Lions game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, which is showing every game of the tour ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12/month.

The three Tests, meanwhile, will be on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Invitational AUNZ XV vs British & Irish Lions team news

British & Irish Lions: Keenan, Hansen, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Fin Smith, White; Schoeman, Cowan-Dickie, Stuart, Ryan, Beirne (c), Pollock, Morgan, Earl

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Bealham, Cummings, Van der Flier, Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Farrell

AUNZ Invitational: Stevenson, Lam, Laumape, Havili (c), Koroibete, Edmed, Fakatava; Ross, Paenga-Amosa, Toomaga-Allen, Blyth, Salakaia-Loto, Frizell, Samu, Sotutu

Replacements: Eklund, Fusitu'a, Dyer, Philip, Brial, Thomas, McLaughlin-Phillips, Campbell

