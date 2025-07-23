How to watch England vs India 4th Test 2025: Live stream online from anywhere

After the drama at Lord's, don't expect an oasis of calm in Manchester — the England vs India 2025 Test series is a classic in the making, and the next chapter starts on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs India 4th Test live streams: TV schedule, dates England vs India 4th Test live streams take place on Wednesday, July 23 to Sunday, July 27.

► Daily start times: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST

• U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The free scoring run fest of the first two matches was succeeded by a much cagier affair at the home of cricket, with England eventually getting home by the skin of their teeth by a margin of just 22 runs. Monumental spells from talismanic Ben Stokes and comeback king Jofra Archer helped prevent the touring batters from chasing down the modest 193 target, and they'll want to wrap up the series at a ground this week where they've only lost a Test once in the last two decades.

India will feel rocked by their inability to get over the line in London, despite seeming to win most sessions in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill may still be new to the job, but he's already shown his resilience and his job will be to lift his side. The big question mark heading into selection is whether they let the awesome Jasprit Bumrah play in back-to-back games. Surely they can't rest the world's best bowler for such a crucial match?

It's set to be another five days of intriguing, engrossing red ball cricket, so read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 4th Test online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

Watch England vs India with Sling TV

You don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow in the U.S. Instead, you can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, which both include Willow. Prices start from only $10/month making it a great way to watch live cricket action.

Can you watch England vs India for free?

Countries that don't have an ECB broadcast partner are in luck as they can stream the 4th test between England and India for FREE thanks to ICC TV. All five days of the 4th Test will be streamed at no cost in dozens of countries — from Albania to Venezuela! There's a full list of countries covered here. You can sign into ICC TV via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts or alternatively your e-mail.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live England vs India 4th Test 2025 streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock ICC TV and watch England vs India at Old Trafford live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're a Spanish resident in the U.K. and want to view ICC TV you'd select 'Spain' from the list of servers.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch cricket live streams as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 4th Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the England vs India test series through Sling TV:

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test in Canada

The 4th test between England and India will be shown on Willow TV in Canada, just like south of the border.

Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for CA$9.99/month or CA$79.99/year.

Outside Canada right now? Try using a VPN to unlock your home subscription services — we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test online in U.K.

Sky Sports as ever is showing the full five days of the 4th test between England and India. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Alternatively you can subscribe to a more flexible Now Sports Membership. Day passes cost £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £34.99.

Buy a monthly membership now and you will also be able to keep up with the Vitality T20 Blast and all games of The Hundred when it starts.

Those looking to access Sky Go or Now from outside the U.K. will need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test in India

Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five-match series on the Star Sports Network on TV and the JioHotstar app online.

Monthly subscriptions to JioHotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 (around $3.50 USD), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.50 USD).

Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch England vs India 4th Test in Australia

The full five days of England vs India from Old Trafford is being shown on Fox Cricket 501 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

1st Test at Headingley — England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test at Edgbaston — India won by 336 runs

3rd Test at Lord's — England won by 22 runs

July 23-27: 4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester

4th Test at Old Trafford, Manchester July 31-August 4: 5th Test at The Oval, London

