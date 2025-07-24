How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 online: live stream F1 race from anywhere

This weekend's Belgian Grand Prix live streams kickstart the 2025 Formula 1 season again following an eventful British Grand Prix and a three-week break.

Exactly halfway through the 2025 season, just 12 points separate Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings. With reigning champion Max Verstappen a further 61 points back, it's looking likely that McLaren will finally bring an end to their 17-year wait for a championship — but will it be an Australian or a Brit who brings it home?

The Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps sees the third Sprint contest of the year, which gives Norris another opportunity to make up points on his teammate. He took first place and eight points at the last one in Miami. Piastri, however, has finished second both times, which he'd probably be happy to replicate in Belgium on Saturday.

In this article you can find out how to watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix as it happens. You’ll also find all the information you need on the schedule, race start times around the world, track location, history and more.

When is the Belgium GP 2025?

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 27 at 3 p.m. local time at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in east Belgium. That’s 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Belgium Grand Prix online

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix 2025 with Hulu+Live TV

Exclusive Deal If you're a US resident, you can watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix with Hulu+Live TV. The srevice includes Hulu, Disney Plus and the all important ESPN channels and ESPN+ for Formula 1. Prices start from $81.99/month and you will be able to watch the action live through ESPN on Hulu+Live TV. Right now you can make use of its 3-day free trial which will give you the chance to try the service before purchasing it on a monthly basis. Outside the States right now? Make sure to use a VPN to access Hulu+Live TV — more on that below.

Live outside the U.S.? We have full information on watching F1 on TV with this guide or we have our short list below:

Can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free?

The entire Belgian Grand Prix 2025 weekend is set to be shown absolutely FREE on local Belgium streaming services such as VRT Max and RTBF.

If you're visiting the U.S., U.K., Australia or anywhere else from Belgium right now you can still catch all three days for free. Just use NordVPN and select a server in Belgium and you'll be good to go!

Other select European countries can also watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix for free:

Austria:

ORF provides FREE F1 live streams of every other race, including this one.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee keeps you across the action in every single 2025 Formula 1 race.

How to watch Belgium Grand Prix 2025 from anywhere

Away from home this week and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch your usual Belgian Grand Prix live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock RTBF and watch the Belgian Grand Prix live online with our exclusive deal.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 highlights

Not long after the completion of each Grand Prix, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel puts out a 5-10 minute highlights package from the race.

Alternatively, if you don’t mind waiting a few hours to watch the action, the U.K.'s free-to-watch Channel 4 streaming service hosts an extended highlights program that then becomes available on demand — Belgium Grand Prix highlights are available from 6:30 p.m. BST on Sunday evening.

To watch that coverage when outside of the U.K., you'll need to use a good VPN — full details above.

What time is the Belgium Grand Prix 2025 worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, July 27. Here are the 2025 Belgium Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

6 a.m. PT — Pacific Time

8 a.m. CT — Central Time

9 a.m. ET — Eastern Time

10 a.m. BRT — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2 p.m. BST — United Kingdom

3 p.m. CET — Central Europe

3 p.m. SAST — South Africa

6 p.m. GST — Dubai, UAE

7:30 p.m. IST — New Delhi, India

8 p.m. WIT — Jakarta, Indonesia

9 p.m. CST — Beijing, China

11 p.m. AEST — Australia

1 a.m. NZST (Mon.) — New Zealand

Belgian Grand Prix FAQs

(Image credit: Alex Pantling - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

So, that's how to watch the Belgian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's some F1 Belgium GP FAQs for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

Belgian Grand Prix 2025 circuit

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix takes place over 44 laps of the 7.004-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, July 27.

A hit with drivers and fans alike, the Grand Prix weekend at the Spa circuit is a bucket list item for any petrolhead. It combines rolling hills with huge high-speed straights that have left many an F1 engine smouldering.

Having hosted a (non-championship) Grand Prix as long ago as 1924, Spa is one of the oldest races on the F1 calendar. It's an unashamedly 'old school' track that looks picturesque to those watching on TV — but it can be deadly for drivers and cars.

The mix of challenging straights and whip-fast corners suits drivers at the peak of their powers. Keep an eye on the Eau Rouge, the thrilling sequence of bends that sees the drivers flick left, right and then up the hill through Raidillon.

When is the next race? The next Formula 1 race after the Belgian GP is the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring near Budapest. It takes place in one week on Sunday, August 3.

Who won the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix? Lewis Hamilton, then of Mercedes, was ultimately the official winner of the Belgian Grand Prix last year — one of only two wins for the seven-time world champion in 2024. Fellow Brit George Russell actually took the chequered flag first, but was eventually disqualified after his car failed to meet the minimum weight requirement. Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc completed the podium.

What is the lap record at the Belgian Grand Prix? Sergio Pérez holds the official lap record at Spa. Driving in the Red Bull, he posted a time of 1:44.701 at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton holds the unofficial lap record with a time of 1:41.252, set in 2020.

Belgium Grand Prix winners Michael Schumacher won the Belgian Grand Prix six times and Ayrton Senna won five times, including four consecutively from 1988 to 1991. Lewis Hamilton's controversial victory in 2024 took him to five also, while Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen have four victories apiece.