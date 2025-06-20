Will the toughest fixture of the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour come before the team sets off? Having beaten South Africa, France, New Zealand and Australia within the past 12 months, No.5-ranked Argentina could crash the leaving do with their first ever victory over the Lions.

You can watch Lions vs Argentina live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Lions vs Argentina live stream, date, time and channels The Lions vs Argentina live stream takes place on Friday, June 20.

• Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEST (Sat)

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• FREE STREAM — TG4 Player (Ireland)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Maro Itoje, who's yet to experience a Lions series victory, captains the side on his third tour, with Julian Montoya his opposite number. Though Argentina are without Juan Cruz Mallia, Guido Petti and Thomas Gallo, they're an established group that will identify any weaknesses in the Lions setup and exploit them ruthlessly.

The Lions vs Argentina is a once-in-a-generation game, if that. Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi was on the field the last time they met, 20 years ago, and played his part in a 25-25 thriller. Their previous encounter? Way back in 1936. And what makes Friday's meeting extra special is that it's the first ever Lions game to be staged in Ireland.

With Andy Farrell in charge and 16 members of the 38-man squad comprising Irish players, the sendoff afforded by Dublin will be spectacular. And nobody of an Irish persuasion will be in any doubt as to Argentina's quality. Contepomi's men came within a whisker of silencing the Aviva Stadium in November.

Here's how to watch Lions vs Argentina live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

Lions vs Argentina Team News

British and Irish Lions XV: Smith; Freeman, Tuipulotu, Aki, Van der Merwe; Smith, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Bealham, Itoje(c), Beirne, Curry, Morgan, Earl.

Replacements: Kelleher, Schoeman, Furlong, Cummings, Pollock, Williams, Daly, Hansen.

Argentina XV: Carreras, Isgro, Cinti, Piccardo, Mendy, Albornoz, Garcia, Vivas, Montoya (c), Sclavi, Molina, Rubiolo, Matera, Gonzalez, Oviedo

Replacements: Bernasconi, Wenger, Coria Marchetti, Grondona. S, Moro, Benitez Cruz, Moroni, Cordero

How to watch Lions vs Argentina for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch a Lions vs Argentina live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on RugbyPass TV, along with six further British & Irish Lions tour games.

The Lions vs Argentina game is also being shown for free on Welsh-language S4C in the UK and Irish-language TG4 in Ireland, with live streaming available via BBC iPlayer and TG4 Player respectively.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Lions vs Argentina from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Lions vs Argentina live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view RugbyPass TV as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to RugbyPass TV and enjoy!

How to watch Lions vs Argentina live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned, rugby fans in the U.S. can watch Lions vs Argentina live streams for free on RugbyPass TV.

RugbyPass TV is showing every game of the tour bar the three Tests, which are exclusive to CBS and Paramount Plus - more on that in our full guide.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Lions vs Argentina game? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Lions vs Argentina live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lions vs Argentina is on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Every game of the tour, including this one, will be shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £34.99 a month.

If you're abroad right now you can still follow your usual Lions vs Argentina live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Lions vs Argentina live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lions vs Argentina, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 costing CA$24.99 per month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including boxing and the Club World Cup.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Lions vs Argentina live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Lions vs Argentina live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Lions vs Argentina game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, which is showing every game of the tour ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15 per month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12 per month.

The three Tests, meanwhile, will be on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide