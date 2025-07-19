How to watch WNBA All-Star Game 2025: live stream, TV channel, start time

If 4-pointers and in-play substitutions are the future of basketball, just remember that you saw them here first. We're all reeling from Caitlin Clark's injury-enforced withdrawal, but the quartet of radical rule changes set to shake the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game up guarantee to make it an event to remember regardless.

Here's how to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The team will still play under the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year's name — at the time of writing, a replacement captain is yet to be announced — against Napheesa Collier's selection, and the Lynx power forward's team have to be considered favorites, and not just because of the disruption suffered by Team Clark.

Cheryl Reeve, Collier's coach in Minnesota, was originally supposed to take charge of team Clark. However, Clark and Collier decided to swap Reeve and Sandy Brondello around. What was Clark thinking?

Back to those rule changes. Two pairs of circles positioned 28 feet from each basket are the designated 4-point zones, while the in-play subs could cause absolute havoc. And that's not all. The shot clock has been shortened to 20 seconds, and there will be no free throws during the first 38 minutes

Here's everything you need to know to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star Game live streams online and from anywhere. Tune in to find out who comes out on top.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the WNBA All-Star Game is being shown on ABC and ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ABC through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ABC in its Blue plan, which costs $50.99 per month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, starts at $11.99 per month.

You can get ABC on the Sling TV Blue plan. Sling Blue comes with 40-plus channels, including USA Network, FS1, FX, NFL Network, TBS, TNT and TruTV, and Fox and NBC in select markets. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual WNBA All-Star Game live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. And... you can even get an Amazon gift card included right now until the end of July. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN and TSN Plus are providing WNBA All-Star Game coverage in Canada.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The WNBA All-Star Game is being shown on TNT Sports 4 in the U.K.

You can get TNT through your TV package, or via the Discovery Plus streaming service. To get TNT you'll need the Premium package, which costs £30.99/month but will also give you Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, motorsports, tennis, cycling, snooker and more.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch WNBA All-Star Game live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Basketball fans in Australia will find WNBA All-Star Game live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the WNBA All-Star Game, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Plus there's a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide