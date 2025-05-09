Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: how to watch El Clasico online from anywhere
Madrid have won four of the previous seven El Clasico Copa del Rey finals between the two Spanish giants
Sunday's La Liga-deciding Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is effectively a cup final for Los Blancos, not that they'd welcome the comparison. With four games left Carlo Ancelotti's men are four points behind their arch-rivals, who have already beaten them in two cup finals this season.
Here's how to watch this pivotal El Clasico live from anywhere with a VPN.
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream takes place on Sunday, May 11.
► Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 a.m. AEST (Monday)
• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling TV or ESPN Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports
• Australia — Watch on beIN Sports (7-day trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Barca may have been knocked out of the Champions League this week, but the world has fallen in love with Hansi Flick's team. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe need look no further than Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for proof that superstardom and teamwork aren't mutually exclusive.
Ancelotti has won nine major titles over two storied spells with the club, but the Italian is coming dangerously close to tainting his legacy. If Madrid had put as much thought into their tactics as their industrial-scale campaign of referee intimidation and melodramatic conspiracy theories this season, they might have some silverware.
Their only path to some kind of redemption lies in domestic success. The only problem is that Barcelona have won all three of their previous meetings this season: 4-0 at the Bernabeu in the league, 5-2 with 10 men in the Spanish Super Cup final, and 3-2 in extra time in the Copa del Rey final a fortnight ago. Inter, however, have shown them the blueprint.
Read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the La Liga clash on your usual subscription?
You can still watch your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This handy piece of software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on either ESPN or ESPN Plus.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN through a cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).
ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.
Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.
If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still follow your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..
A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay £11.99 each month.
Premier Sports also holds the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, and the NHL.
If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada
In Canada, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is on TSN3 and TSN Plus.
The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia
Soccer fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports.
A beIN Sports subscription costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream El Clasico.
Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in New Zealand
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will be shown on beIN Sports in New Zealand.
Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 7-day free trial.
The catch is that kick-off is at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch ‘Survivor' season 48 – stream episode 11 of castaway competition, "Coconut Etiquette"
- Watch 'Havoc': Netflix's newest No. 1 film
- New on Netflix in May 2025 — every movie and show coming this month
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.