Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: how to watch El Clasico online from anywhere

Sunday's La Liga-deciding Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream is effectively a cup final for Los Blancos, not that they'd welcome the comparison. With four games left Carlo Ancelotti's men are four points behind their arch-rivals, who have already beaten them in two cup finals this season.

Here's how to watch this pivotal El Clasico live from anywhere with a VPN.

Barca may have been knocked out of the Champions League this week, but the world has fallen in love with Hansi Flick's team. Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe need look no further than Raphinha and Lamine Yamal for proof that superstardom and teamwork aren't mutually exclusive.

Ancelotti has won nine major titles over two storied spells with the club, but the Italian is coming dangerously close to tainting his legacy. If Madrid had put as much thought into their tactics as their industrial-scale campaign of referee intimidation and melodramatic conspiracy theories this season, they might have some silverware.

Their only path to some kind of redemption lies in domestic success. The only problem is that Barcelona have won all three of their previous meetings this season: 4-0 at the Bernabeu in the league, 5-2 with 10 men in the Spanish Super Cup final, and 3-2 in extra time in the Copa del Rey final a fortnight ago. Inter, however, have shown them the blueprint.

Read on for how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the La Liga clash on your usual subscription?

You can still watch your usual Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This handy piece of software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on either ESPN or ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange plan. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TNT, TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

ESPN Plus isn't a like-for-like replacement for ESPN, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on ESPN channels). ESPN Plus costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus from $16.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the U.K.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby, and the NHL.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada

In Canada, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is on TSN3 and TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports.

A beIN Sports subscription costs $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream El Clasico.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in New Zealand

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream will be shown on beIN Sports in New Zealand.

Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing TV package. Or go for a standalone plan for $14.99/month or $149.99/year after a 7-day free trial.

The catch is that kick-off is at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday night/Monday morning.

