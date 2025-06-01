How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream CONCACAF Champions Cup final from anywhere, What TV channel?

The Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live stream in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final is the biggest club game soccer has to offer in North America. It's been one hell of a ride to get here but it's Mexico vs Canada to decide the continent's premier club side.

Plus, with a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup also up for grabs, you need to know how to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup final live streams from anywhere. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams, Channels, dates ► Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps takes place on Sunday, June 1.

• Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Mon) / 11 a.m. AEST (Mon)

• FREE — CONCACAF Go (U.K. / AUS / RoW)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The only unbeaten team left standing in this season's tournament, Cruz Azul are looking for their latest slice of Champions Cup history. In a record ninth final, La Máquina are seeking a seventh title to tie them level with Club América on the all-time list. Vicente Sánchez's side have reached the final with a 15-3 scoreline but must do without Andrés Montano, who misses the final through injury. They will, however, count on Ángel Sepulveda who leads the tournament scoring charts this season with seven goals.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have their own record to claim. No Canadian side has ever won the Champions Cup, so Jesper Sorensen's team are doing this for the Great White North in the bear pit of Mexico City against a home side. Captain Ryan Gauld may make the squad after missing much of the campaign because of a long-standing knee injury, but Sebastian Berhalter is certain to miss out through suspension. Keep an eye out for six-goal Brian White, who bagged in both legs of a stunning semi-final mauling of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Here's how to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final live online and from anywhere, including for free.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams for FREE

Those in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and many more countries from around the world – essentially any territory that isn't in North or Central America – can watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for free via CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Fans in Mexico will also be able to watch all of the action for FREE as streaming service Tubi has gained the rights to show the CONCACAF Champions Cup Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps final.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams from anywhere

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

NordVPN

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final live streams of Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99 per month and it comes with more than 40 channels including Fox Sports. Even better, you can usually get up to 50% off your first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99 per month but gives you 200+ channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., then you're in luck when it comes to watching CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams, including the Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps final.

As we've outlined above, CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams will be available for free on CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch CONCACAF Champions Cup, including the Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps final, live streams via streaming service, OneSoccer.

A membership for OneSoccer starts at $12.99/month. Alternatively, a one-year pass can be purchased for $119.99.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps live streams in Central America, South Americaand the Caribbean

Soccer fans in Central America, South America and the Caribbean will be able to watch every match of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, including the Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps final, as Disney Plus has the rights to the tournament.

The price of Disney Plus varies by country and plan so it is worth visiting their website for full details.

Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps routes to the final

Cruz Azul

Real Hope 2–0 (A), 5–0 (H) 7–0 on aggregate, R1

Seattle Sounders 0-0 (A), 4-1 (H) 4-1 on aggregate, Last 16

America 0-0 (A), 2-1 (H) 2-1 on aggregate, QF

UANL 1-1 (A), 1-0 (H) 2-1 on aggregate, SF

Vancouver Whitecaps

Saprissa 1-2 (A), 2-0 (H) 3-2 on aggregate, R1

Monterrey 1-1 (H), 2-2 (A) 3-3 on aggregate, win on away goals, Last 16

UNAM 1-1 (H) 2-2 (A) 3-3 on aggregate, win on away goals, QF

Inter Miami 2-0 (H), 3-1 (A) 5-1 on aggregate, SF

