How to watch Chile vs Argentina: Live stream 2026 World Cup qualifier online from anywhere in the world

The Chile vs Argentina live stream is the latest round of World Cup qualifying from South America, with the hosts desperate to win against Lionel Messi's already-qualified vistitors. Who will come out on top in Santiago?

Chile vs Argentina live stream, date, time and channels The Chile vs Argentina live stream takes place Thursday, 5 June.

• Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (Fri) / 11 a.m. AEST (Fri)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on TYC Sports Internacional via Fubo / Fanatiz USA

For Chile, this is simply a must-win game with games running out to qualify for next summer's World Cup. La Roja are bottom of the CONMEBOL pile with just 10 points from 14 games and have won just one qualifier in 18 months. A victory would close the gap to Venezuela in the playoff spot, though, with Ricardo Gareca's side desperate for goals from record top scorer Alexis Sanchez, who has cut a frustrated figure at Udinese this term.

Argentina, meanwhile, have already qualified for next summer's finals as they seek to defend their world crown. Talismanic skipper Messi is back in the squad after missing the March qualifiers, which is just as well with Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala and Lisandro Martinez among those missing out through injury. With confidence from a 4-1 destruction of bitter rivals Brazil last time out, Lionel Scaloni's side will look to maintain their form.

Here is how to watch Chile vs Argentina live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck as you can watch a Chile vs Argentina live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on the SBS On Demand along with all other CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chile vs Argentina live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia, and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select an Australia server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Chile vs Argentina in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Chile vs Argentina live stream on Fanatiz USA, a platform which specializes in sports streaming, with a focus on events happening in Latin America.

To watch Chile vs Argentina, you can pay $49.99 for the Chile PPV package, which also allows you to watch Bolivia vs Chile on June 10. Or if you want access to the majority of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers this month, go for the $99.99 deal.

Chile vs Argentina will also be shown on TYC Sports Internacional, which is available by streaming service Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC, USA, NBCSN and TYC Sports via its $79.99 per month Pro Plan.

Not currently in the USA but want to catch the match? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina online in the U.K.

Though there is no U.K.-specific service that will be showing Chile vs Argentina, there is an option to sign in to Fanatiz to watch the World Cup qualifier. This is also the option for many countries in Europe, excluding France.

There's a similar deal to in the U.S., but it's a good deal cheaper. To watch Chile vs Argentina, you can pay €9.99 for the Chile PPV package, plus a free month of the Fanatiz Front-Row Plan, which includes access to the top flight in Argentina, Peru and other leagues in South America.

If you're in the U.K. and want to watch your subscriptions from back home, use a good VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina in Canada

Chile vs Argentina is available on the Canadian version of Fanatiz.

There are two PPV options for Canadian viewers with the same set packages as in America.

If you're usually based in Canada but find yourself elsewhere at the moment, use a quality VPN like NordVPN to access your usual subscriptions.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina online in Australia for FREE

Chile vs Argentina is being shown on SBS on TV Down Under, and you can watch Chile vs Argentina online for FREE via the SBS On Demand streaming service and app. It kicks off at 11 a.m. AEST on Friday morning.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

