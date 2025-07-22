How to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos: Live stream Champions League qualifier online for FREE

The road to the Puskas Arena begins here. The 25/26 Champions League final is being staged in Budapest, but before we get too carried away there's the small matter of UCL qualifying. Tuesday's game at Ibrox is Rangers' first competitive fixture under Russell Martin, and with Panathinaikos kitted out in green and white and wearing a shamrock on their crest, it feels like a dress rehearsal for a certain Old Firm rival.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Rangers vs Panathinaikos live stream takes place on Tuesday, July 22.

► Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Wed.)

• FREE STREAM — IRIB Varzesh (Iran)

• U.K. — Premier Sports (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The state of Scottish football means any campaign that sees Rangers fail to pick up silverware goes down in infamy, and that's exactly what transpired last season. This will be former Southampton manager Martin's first taste of European action, and it comes after a decidedly underwhelming preseason. They've only managed draws against Club Brugge and League One club Barnsley.

Rangers last qualified for the Champions League in 22/23, and the less said about that campaign the better. They lost all six group games, scoring two and conceding 22. In the past two years they've failed to get past Dynamo Kyiv and PSV Eindhoven in qualifying.

70/71 finalists Panathinaikos have waited 14 years to get back to the big time, suffering numerous near-misses in the intervening period. Former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria's men should be much sharper than their opponents, having had an extremely busy month, with narrow defeats to Nordsjælland and Braga and a draw with Schalke bookended by victories over Metalist Kharkiv and Westerlo.

Here's how to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos for free

Soccer fans in Iran can watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams for FREE. The Champions League qualifier will be shown on the free-to-air IRIB Varzesh streaming service.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your preferred streaming service and watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos.

Can you watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams in the U.S.?

Bad news, Americans — it doesn't look like any channels are airing Rangers vs Panathinaikos in the U.S..

If you're on holiday across the pond from the U.K., you could use one of the best VPN services to tap into your home coverage of the game. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams in the U.K.

Rangers vs Panathinaikos is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year upfront you'll pay £99 — working out at £8.25 per month.

As well as the Champions League qualifiers, Premier Sports holds the rights to Conmebol World Cup qualifiers, NASCAR, the NHL, Top 14, United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow your usual Rangers vs Panathinaikos live stream by using NordVPN.

Can you watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, Rangers vs Panathinaikos appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

If you're currently on holiday in Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the game. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos live streams in Australia and New Zealand?

Unfortunately, Rangers vs Panathinaikos hasn't found a broadcasting partner in Australia or New Zealand either.

If you're on holiday in either of these countries from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the game. We recommend NordVPN.

Kick-off is at 4:45 a.m. AEST / 6:45 a.m. NZST on Wednesday morning.

