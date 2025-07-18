How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1: Live stream the 2025 rugby game for FREE

After six warmups and five victories — some more convincing than others — it's showtime for the Lions. As suspected, Andy Farrell has gone with the all-Scottish midfield pairing of Huw Jones and Simone Tuipulotu, though there are a couple of surprises too. Mega prospect Tom Lynagh, son of Wallabies legend Michael, makes his first international start at Lang Park in Brisbane, home to his club side the Queensland Reds.

You can watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream, date, time and channels The Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream takes place on Saturday, July 19.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Lynagh was always likely to feature in the series, but he's been thrust into the heart of the spotlight earlier than expected because Australia's regular starting fly-half, Noah Lolesio, is out injured. Lynagh has three caps to his name, all of which were earned from the bench. Rob Valetini and Will Skelton are also sidelined.

Having only just avoided losing to Fiji on home soil for the first time in more than 70 years in their one and only warmup fixture, it's fair to say that Joe Schmidt's men aren't starting the triple-header from a position of strength. In Lynagh, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Len Ikitau, however, there's the foundation of a really exciting team.

Farrell's selection of Tom Curry over Jac Morgan, who's arguably been the Lions' player of the tour so far, has raised eyebrows, while Tadhg Beirne can consider himself fortunate to have gotten the nod over Ollie Chessum.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams from anywhere in the world today, and potentially for free.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck, as you can watch an Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream for FREE on 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: 70% off Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ Money back guarantee

✅ 70% off usual price

✅ Amazon gift card worth up to $50 Use Nord to unblock RugbyPassTV and watch the British & Irish Lions live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia but want to view 9Now as usual, you'd select an Aussie server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to 9Now and enjoy!

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams in the U.S.

Australia vs Lions Test 1 is being shown on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S..

You need the $12.99 per month Showtime plan to tune in on Paramount Plus. Alternatively, Fubo carries CBS and offers new customers a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

RugbyPass TV is showing every other game of the tour for free.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Australia vs Lions Test? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams in the U.K.

Australia vs Lions Test 1, along with every game of the 2025 Lions tour, is being shown on Sky Sports.

Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices and don't forget you can stream Sky Sports live on Sky Go, which is available on a multitude of devices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Consider a NOW Sports membership instead, with plans starting at £14.99 per day or £29.99 per month.

There will also be highlights later in the day at 8 p.m. BST on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams in Canada

The Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

Australian residents visiting Canada can get a FREE Australia vs Lions Test 1 live stream through 9Now using NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 1 live streams in Australia

The Australia vs Lions Test 1 is being broadcast for FREE on Channel 9, with live streaming available via 9Now.

The game is also being shown on Stan Sport ad-free and in 4K, along with every other game of the Lions tour. Stan Sport costs AU$15/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12/month.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

