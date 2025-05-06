How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live: stream the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg online, TV channel

When Fat Les coined the lyric: "We're gonna to score one more than you," not in their wildest dreams could they have imagined that it would become Barcelona's entire philosophy. But when you've got Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, why not? It took Inter 17 seconds to clock Barca's high line in the outrageously entertaining 1st leg, but Hansi Flick's men hit back every single time. You can watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Inter vs Barcelona live stream, TV channel The Inter vs Barcelona takes place on Tuesday, May 6.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. / IRE — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Wojciech Szczesny isn't so much Barcelona's last line but their only line of defence, and the San Siro crowd will be smell blood every time Simone Inzaghi's men catch sight of the halfway line. But with Lautaro Martinez carrying a hamstring injury, Marcus Thuram will need to put a shift and a half in.

However, there's more than one way to skin a cat. Simone Inzaghi's men have scored 18 goals from corners this season, two of those coming from Denzel Dumfries in the 1st leg.

Federico Dimarco will have had nightmares about Yamal all week, but with Inter certain to double up on the 17-year-old, there's potential for an overload either elsewhere along the forward line, or in midfield. If it's the latter, Dani Olmo and Pedri could steal the show.

Read on to find out how to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams where you are.

Are there any free Inter vs Barcelona live streams?

Fans in Pakistan can watch Inter vs Barcelona for free on Tapmad (geo-restricted). The ad-free streaming service doesn’t even require a registration.

Note: to access Tapmad you will need a Pakistan-based IP.

We recommend NordVPN to unblock Tapmad — it’s fast, secure, reliable and relatively cheap.

How to unblock Inter vs Barcelona streams with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're traveling abroad.

There's a ton of VPNs around, but many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with almost any streaming service including Pakistan's Tapmad.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard lots of people recommend NordVPN – it's the best of its kind, outstanding at unblocking streaming services, highly secure and fast. You can also get 3 months free and if you don't like it after 30-days, NordVPN will give you your money back.

✅ Using a VPN to watch Inter vs Barcelona for free is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to a Pakistan server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a Pakistan-based server.

3. Go to Tapmad and watch the free live stream!

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams on Paramount Plus, which costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

The streaming service is also hosting the Beckham and Friends alternative cast, a watch party with David Beckham. For Inter vs Barcelona, he'll be joined by Stanley Tucci and Guy Ritchie.

You can also watch it live on Fubo — get a 7-day free trial now.

If you already subscribe to either service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Inter vs Barcelona live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN like NordVPN.

Inter vs Barcelona — LIVE on Paramount Plus

CBS's dedicated streaming service offers a ton of sports coverage, including Champions League games. Plus, you get access to a host of shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Inter vs Barcelona is not on TNT Sports. Instead, Amazon Prime is hosting the Inter vs Barcelona live stream in the U.K..

You can get Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial (cancel anytime). Usual cost is £8.99 per month; £95 per year; £4.49 per month for Prime Video on its own.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, try using NordVPN to watch Inter vs Barcelona as if you were back at home.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Inter vs Barcelona live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia, but want to watch Inter vs Barcelona live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of the Champions League in New Zealand. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still tune into Inter vs Barcelona live by using NordVPN.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona live streams in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Inter vs Barcelona on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch Inter vs Barcelona by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

Can you watch Inter vs Barcelona in 4K for free?

Unfortunately, Inter vs Barcelona is not being shown by any 4K broadcasters.

Inter vs Barcelona head-to-head record (last 5 games)

Inter : 1 win

: 1 win Barcelona : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws : 2

: 2 Last meeting: Barcelona 3-3 Inter (April 30, 2025 – Champions League semi-final 1st leg)

Inter vs Barcelona team news

Lautaro Martinez had to be withdrawn midway through the 1st leg with a hamstring issue. Less than a week on, he's a huge risk. Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic are, however, solid backup options.

Benjamin Pavard isn't expected to feature due to an ankle issue, which means Yann Aurel Bisseck could start at the back alongside Francesco Acerbi and Allesandro Bastoni.

Robert Lewandowski is back in the picture for Barcelona after several weeks out with hamstring trouble of his own, but he's likely to be used as an impact substitute tonight, if at all.

Although Marc-Andre ter Stegen made his first appearance since September at the weekend, he's unlikely to unseat Wojciech Szczesny after such a long period of inaction with such a serious knee injury.

More from Tom's Guide