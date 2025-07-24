Google Pixel 10 series tipped to be getting heavier — but with good reason

It appears that the Google Pixel 10 series is getting heavier and thicker across the board, according to alleged size and weight figures published by Android Headlines.

We have put the figures into this table for easy reading. We’ll discuss how these compare to the current Pixel 9 models in a moment.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Size (millimetres, H x W x D) 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm unfolded / 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm folded Size difference to Pixel 9 (mm) 0 x 0 x 0.1 0 x 0 x 0.1 0 x 0 x 0 0 x 0.2 x 0.1 unfolded / 0 x -0.8 x 0.3 folded Weight (grams) 204 207 232 258 Size difference to Pixel 9 (g) 6 8 11 1

For the identically sized Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, the only size difference is a slight increase in thickness. Both are getting heavier though, with the Pixel 10 Pro gaining slightly more weight than the Pixel 10 for some reason.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is the odd one out here, as it's only getting heavier. Apparently, the body of the phone will remain the exact same size as the Pixel 9 Pro XL we already have.

Finally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is getting heavier too. Interestingly, compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the 10 Pro Fold appears to be a little slimmer, but wider when unfolded and then narrower when folded.

It could be all for Qi2

Normally, you want to see phones getting lighter from generation to generation, and if that doesn't happen, it's simple to figure out which features are added or expanded to cause it. With the Pixel 10, this weight gain may be because of adding new magnetic accessories.

A Pixel 9 Pro with a magnetically-attached pop socket (Image credit: Future)

Qi2 wireless charging, the latest open standard for cable-free charging, is slowly rolling out onto Android phones, increasing the typical charging speed from 15W to 25W.

But no device other than the HMD Skyline has actually added the magnetic alignment ring, a big part of the Qi2 upgrade that enables Apple MagSafe-style attachments to all kinds of accessories. Samsung's Galaxy S25 series offer 25W charging speeds, but only magnetic attachment via a case, rather than in the phone.

Google could be about to break the mould though, with an alleged line of "PixelSnap" accessories tipped to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series (via TechRadar). Offering in-house magnetic chargers and stands, hopefully without needing a separate case, would give Android users their first true taste of the iPhone MagSafe experience.

Given how many third-party magnetic accessories for Android phones like the Pixel already exist, it's odd it has taken Google this long to potentially implement magnets.

Google's confirmed that the Pixel 10 series will be launching on August 20, so it's less than a month until we find out for sure.

But considering we've already had official renders of the phones published, perhaps we'll get confirmation of sizing or new accessories before Made by Google happens as well.

