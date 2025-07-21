How to watch World Pool Championship 2025: live stream online from anywhere
World No.1 Fedor Gorst defends the biggest title in pool
Six former world champions are in action at the 2025 World Pool Championship — better-known to some as the WPA World Nine-ball Championship — at the Green Halls in Jeddah this week. Most notable of all, holder Fedor Gorst, who also reigned supreme in 2019.
Here's how to watch World Pool Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN.
► Dates: Monday, July 21 to Saturday, July 26.
• Typical daily start time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST
• U.S., U.K., CAN — WNT TV
• AUS — Kayo Sports (7-day free trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The world No.1 was alsways going to have a tough time of it trying to match last season's extraordinary exploits, and so it has proved. Gorst still sets the standard, however, and he'll be itching to add to the Derby City Classic Master of the Table, One Pocket and Bank Pool titles he picked up at the start of the year.
No.4 Joshua Filler, who denied Gorst a clean sweep by taking the DCC Nine-ball title, is also in action in Saudi Arabia. The German won the World Pool Championship in 2018. Further former winners in contention for the title include No.3 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz, Shane van Boening, Ko Pin-yi and fellow two-time champion Albin Ouschan.
Few will be hungrier than No.2 Aloysius Yapp and No.5 Johann Chua, who are yet to get their hands on pool's biggest prize. With 128 players in the draw and 233 matches scheduled across six days, the World Pool Championship is a pressure-cooker of a tournament, but the $1,000,000 prize fund — $250,000 of which is earmarked for the winner — isn't a bad incentive.
Here's everything you need to know to watch 2025 World Pool Championship live streams online and from anywhere.
Watch World Pool Championship live streams from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the pool on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the World Pool Championship live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Kayo or another streaming service and watch the World Pool Championship.
How to watch World Pool Championship live streams in the U.S.
You'll need a subscription to WNT TV to watch the World Pool Championship live in the U.S.. A subscription to the service will set you back $10 per month or $100 per year.
If you have a subscription but you're not at home during the tournament, use NordVPN to access your usual World Pool Championship stream from anywhere.
How to watch World Pool Championship live streams in Canada
The World Pool Championship is exclusive to WNT TV in Canada too. A subscription to the streaming service will set you back US$10 (CA$13.7) per month or US$100 (CA$137) per year.
If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a pool stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch World Pool Championship live streams in the U.K.
Sky Sports has shown previous editions of the World Pool Championship, but at the time of writing the 2025 tournament isn't showing up in its schedules.
Your best option, in that case, is a subscription to WNT TV, costing US$10 (~£7.40) per month or US$100 (~£74) per year.
To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K. you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.
How to watch World Pool Championship live streams in Australia
Live World Pool Championship coverage is being shown on Kayo Sports in Australia.
Kayo costs from $30/month, after your choice of either a 7-day free trial or your first month for $1.
Outside Oz? Try NordVPN to unlock your preferred coverage from anywhere.
