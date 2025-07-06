How to watch USA vs Mexico: Live stream CONCACAF Gold Cup final from anywhere, including FREE options

The USA vs Mexico live stream in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final is the biggest game soccer has to offer in North and Central America. Coming live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, this is a chance for morale-boosting win to go into next summer's World Cup as the continent's best country.

You need to know how to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup final live streams from anywhere. And don't worry if you're abroad right now — because you can watch it all from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

For the third time in the past four Gold Cups, the U.S. have made it to the final, but it certainly hasn't been easy. Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to dispose of Saudi Arabia and even minnows Haiti in the group, before needing a shootout to beat Costa Rica and then a 2-1 win over Guatemala in which Diego Luna scored the USMNT's fastest goal in history. The 13-time former finalists will seek an eighth title, which would be a first of the Pochettino era, and should feature Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams who will win a 50th cap.

Mexico's route to a 12th Gold Cup final has been a little simpler, with just two goals conceded, both in the 3-2 group-stage defeat of the Dominican Republic. Javier Aguirre's side have won five of the past eight tournaments and count Fulham striker Raul Jimenez among their number, who scored the only goal in the semi-final victory over Honduras. Look out, too, for 16-year-old sensation Gilberto Rafael Mora, who came off the bench to set Jimenez up.

Here's how to watch USA vs Mexico live streams in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final live online and from anywhere, including for free.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams for FREE

Those in the Australia, New Zealand and many more countries from around the world – essentially any territory that isn't in North or Central America or the U.K. – can watch USA vs Mexico live streams in the CONCACAF Gold Cup for free via CONCACAF's YouTube channel or its CONCACAF Go streaming service.

Fans in Mexico will also be able to watch all of the action for FREE as Canal 5 and its streaming service has gained the rights to show the CONCACAF Gold Cup USA vs Mexico final.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams from anywhere

USA vs Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch CONCACAF Gold Cup live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to watch your usual free Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed here and watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup action just as you would at home.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup final live streams of USA vs Mexico on Fox Sports, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99 per month and it comes with more than 40 channels including Fox Sports. Even better, you can usually get up to 50% off your first month.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99 per month but gives you 200+ channels, including Fox Sports, and lots more for sports fans to enjoy. The game is also available on TUDN, which is also included in Fubo's Pro Plan.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch CONCACAF Gold Cup live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams in the U.K.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup final between USA vs Mexico is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K.. It will also be on TV channel Premier Sports 2.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year you'll pay just £11.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the NHL, European Champions Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia soccer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual USA vs Mexico live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch USA vs Mexico Whitecaps live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch CONCACAF Gold Cup, including the USA vs Mexico final, live streams via streaming service, OneSoccer.

A membership for OneSoccer starts at $12.99/month. Alternatively, a one-year pass can be purchased for $119.99.

Canadians traveling abroad who want to watch on their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch USA vs Mexico live streams in Central America, South America and the Caribbean

Soccer fans in Central America, South America and the Caribbean will be able to watch every match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including the USA vs Mexico final, as Disney Plus has the rights to the tournament.

The price of Disney Plus varies by country and plan so it is worth visiting their website for full details.

Traveling outside your county? Don't worry — you can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

