UFC 260 live stream: How to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 online, fight card and results

UFC 256 time and date The UFC 260 main card is at 10 p.m. ET, with the main event likely to start around 12:15a ET. The event will be broadcast from the UFC APEX facilities in Las Vegas.

UFC 260's early preliminary card begins at 6:15 p.m. ET today Saturday March 27. The main prelim card will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The UFC 260 live stream is starting soon — and if ever a main event fight had the chance to live up to the hype, it’s this one. Stipe Miocic will look to defend his UFC Heavyweight title for a second time against Francis Ngannou. These two fought it out two years ago in UFC 220, with Miocic winning by unanimous decision.

In their first meeting, Miocic was the underdog despite being the reigning UFC Champion and odds makers were nearly proven right in the early goings. The champ took a barrage of punches from Ngannou in the first round before settling in, countering and getting Ngannou on the ground where he couldn’t use his 83-inch reach. Miocic would go on to blow away his opponent in total strikes, 208-34.

Since that title fight, both fighters have been busy. Miocic has fought Daniel Cormier three times winning 2, while Ngannou has gotten back to his first-round dominance notching first round knockouts in four fights of his last six fights.

The main card also includes another title fight as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his belt against Brian Ortega as a co-main event. On the early preliminary card Gillian Robertson takes on Miranda Maverick in a fight that was supposed to go down in UFC 258, but Robertson was sick with a non-COVID related illness.

How to live stream UFC 260 in the US

You're gonna need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 260 live streams, because you're not gonna go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? And the main prelim fights are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking the cash over.

The former is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: including Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 260 Early Prelim fights start at 6:15 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

You're gonna need ESPN+ for UFC 260. While UFC 260 live streams cost $64.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can get UFC 260 at a discounted rate — with over 30% savings — via the $84.98 annual plan + UFC 260 offer. View Deal

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.View Deal

How to watch UFC 260 in the UK

UFC 260 is another late night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch the main event begin at around 5 a.m. BST if you're tuning in live, as the means the main card starts at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

How to watch UFC 260 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 260's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 260 fight card

On fight night, we will update this with results.

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick

Shane Young vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar

Prelims (8:00 p.m. ET) on ESPN

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus):