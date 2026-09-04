Geelong vs Carlton live streams: How to watch AFL 2026 Elimination Final — it's *FREE*

Carlton will hope to continue their fairy-tale end to the season when they face Geelong at the iconic MCG in their AFL 2026 Elimination Final. The Blues have been in sparkling form since Josh Fraser's arrival as coach, although their opponents have plenty of momentum themselves.

You can watch Geelong vs Carlton live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and for FREE.

Geelong vs Carlton live streams: TV details Geelong vs Carlton kick-off: Fri, Sep 4 at 5:40 a.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. BST / 7:40 p.m. AEST

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Geelong won six successive matches to finish fifth in the ladder and book their place in their 20th finals series in 23 seasons. The Cats have plenty of experience in these sorts of games and reached the Grand Final last year, losing to Brisbane, despite beating the Lions at this stage of the competition.

Long-serving coach Chris Scott has been boosted by the return of midfielder Max Holmes, who is set to play for the first time since fracturing his ankle in Round 19. The speedster will surely be key as the Cats look to move one step closer to claiming a first Premiership title since 2022.

Carlton have had to wait much longer for a premiership crown, with the last of their 16 titles - a record they share with Collingwood - coming way back in 1995, when they beat Geelong in the Grand Final. The chances of adding to that looked remote after a 1-8 start to the season, but they have been flying since Fraser replaced Michael Voss, winning 11 of 14 matches to sneak into the wildcard round.

The Blues then beat Melbourne Demons to continue their stunning form and are now targeting a second victory over Geelong at the MCG this year. However, they will have to do it without Will Haynes and Nick Hayward, who are both sidelined with ankle injuries.

Read on as we explain how to watch Geelong vs Carlton for free in the AFL 2026 Elimination Final.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton for free

Geelong vs Carlton is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia? You can use a VPN to watch Geelong vs Carlton for free as if you were right at home.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Geelong vs Carlton on your usual subscription?

You can still watch AFL live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch Geelong vs Carlton for free on 7Plus, choose 'Australia' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus, sign in, and watch the AFL live.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., live Geelong vs Carlton coverage is being provided by FS2.

FS2 is available via cord-cutting channels like Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Visiting the U.S. from Australia? Use a VPN to unlock your free Geelong vs Carlton stream.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton live streams in Canada

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Viewers in Canada can watch Geelong vs Carlton on TSN2.

The TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99 a month or you can access it via your cable television.

Remember to use a VPN if you're outside Canada and want to unlock your AFL stream.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton live streams in the U.K.

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Geelong vs Carlton will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 in the U.K..

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

Outside Blighty? NordVPN can unlock HBO Max and allow you to stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Geelong vs Carlton live streams in Australia

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Free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Geelong vs Carlton in all regions of Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch for free.

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